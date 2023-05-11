Baseball

Amesbury 9, Hamilton-Wenham 8

Amesbury (9): L. Arsenault rf 3-0-0, Scialdone cf 3-2-1, Kimball lf 4-1-3, W. Arsenault c 6-2-2, Belisle 3b 1-0-0, Roberts p 5-2-2, Celia dh 3-1-1, Fortier ss 1-0-0, Bartniski 1b 5-0-1, Palen ph 1-0-1, DiCarlo ph 1-0-0, Parisella ph 1-0-0, Lowell pr 0-1-0. Totals 34-9-11

RBI: W. Arsenault, Kimball, Bartniski, Roberts

WP: Scialdone

Hamilton-Wenham: 241010000 8

Amesbury (5-6): 101002401 9

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown 13, Lynnfield 10

Goals: Melania Molis 5, Molly Giguere 4, Mary Surette 2, Samantha McClure 2

Assists: Giguere 2

Saves: Hannah Stevens 4

Records: Georgetown 5-7

Softball

Newburyport 15, Manchester 2

Newburyport (15): Bolcome cf 4-2-2, McLeod 3b 4-2-3, Meleedy 2b 4-2-3, Keefe ss 3-2-2, Habib c 3-2-2, Dowell p 2-2-1, DeVivo rf 3-2-2, Rogers lf 2-0-0, Quintiliani 1b 2-1-0. Totals 27-15-15

RBI: Meleedy 4, DeVivo 3, Keefe 2, McLeod, Habib

WP: Dowell

Manchester: 10100 2

Newburyport (8-5): 70080 15

Amesbury 14, Pentucket 2

Amesbury (14): Catarius 5-2-2, Celia 4-3-2, Levasseur 4-2-4, DeLisle 4-1-0, LeBlanc 4-2-1, Franey 4-1-0, Donnell 4-2-2, Bennett 4-1-1, Costigan 4-0-0. Totals 37-14-12

Pentucket (2): Bickford 3b 3-0-2, Murphy ss 3-0-0, Griffin cf 2-0-0, Pichette 1b 2-1-0, Mitchell 2b 2-0-0, Hackett dp 2-1-1, Bartholomew lf 2-0-1, LaCroix rf 2-0-0, Agocs c 2-0-0. Totals 20-2-4

RBI: A Celia 4, Levasseur 3, LeBlanc 2, Donnell, Bennett; P Bartholomew 2

WP: Levasseur; LP: LeBel

Amesbury (9-3): 50531 14

Pentucket (10-4): 00020 2

Triton 11, Ipswich 7

Triton (11): Romine 3b 5-3-3, Oldoni cf 4-1-1, Story ss 4-1-1, Colburn c 4-1-2, Penniman rf/p 4-2-1, January rf 0-0-0, M. Johnson p/rf 4-1-3, Guisto 1b 2-0-0, Harris 1b 2-0-0, Haley lf 4-1-0, A. Johnson 3b 3-1-2, McManus cr 0-0-0. Totals 36-11-13

RBI: Romine 3, M. Johnson 2, Story, Colburn, Penniman

HR: Romine

WP: M. Johnson

Ipswich: 0120310 7

Triton (12-1): 2241020 11

Boys Tennis

North Reading 3, Newburyport 2

Newburyport winners:

Singles: 3. Lambert (6-0, 6-0)

Doubles: 1. Colwell/Fisher (6-4, 6-1)

Records: Newburyport 4-5

Boys Track and Field

Newburyport 74, North Reading 71

Newburyport winners:

Pole vault: Dan Kolman; Javelin: Ryan Miles; Triple jump: Jalen Wise; High jump: Alex Rully; 110 hurdles: Ean Hynes; Mile: Bradford Duchesne; 800: Ethan Downs; 2-mile: Bradford Duchesne; 4x400 relay: Downs, Wise, Will Acquaviva, Alex Lisauskas

Records: Newburyport 3-1, North Reading 3-1

Pentucket 72, Triton 69

Triton winners:

Shot put: Ashton Wonson 39-8; Discus: Liam Kneeland 141-10; Javelin: Ashton Wonson 126-7; Triple jump: Parker Burns 43-1; 110 hurdles: Shea McLaughlin 16.7; Mile: Duncan MacDonald 4:51; 800: Griffin White 2:02.9; 2-mile: Cole Jacobsen 10:53.9; 4x400 relay: Bryan Nichols, Everett Romano, Colin Webber, Griffin White (3:44.9).

Records: Triton 1-3, Pentucket 2-2

Amesbury 87, Lynnfield 58

Amesbury winners:

Shot put: Aiden Donovan 49-9; Discus: Aiden Donovan 146-6; Triple jump: Max Sanchez 40-10; 100 meters: Michael Sanchez 11.3; Mile: Joe Stanton 4:47.9; 4x100 relay: Henry O’Neill, Max Sanchez, Jackson Wetherell, Anthony Aguilar-Lopez (); 400: Michael Sanchez 52.2; 400 hurdles: Zach Rome 605; 200: Max Sanchez 22.7; 2-mile: Andre Bailin 11:26.9; 4x400 relay: Brody Tonks, Joe Stanton, Drew Sanford, Truman Yee (3:47.7)

Records: Amesbury 4-0

Girls Track and Field

North Reading 88, Newburyport 57

Newburyport winners:

High jump: Gabby Reithmueller; Mile: Hailey LaRosa; 800: Annabel Murray; 2-mile: Abby Kelley; 4x400 relay: Blake Parker, Annie Shay, Sophia Franco, Elizabeth Downs

Records: Newburyport 3-1, North Reading 4-0

Triton 90, Pentucket 54

Triton winners:

Pole vault: Alexa Bonasera 7-0; Javelin: Janet Amasa-Titus 81-3; Triple jump: Teagan Wilson 34-11; 100 hurdles: Teagan Wilson 16.16; 100 meters: Aleyo Amasa-Titus 13.11; Mile: Erin Wallwork 5:52.9; 400 hurdles: Sophia Lesinski 67.94; 800: Avery Upite 2:31.9; 200: Aleyo Amasa-Titus 25.70; 2-mile: Erin Wallwork 12:55.9

Records: Triton 2-2, Pentucket 2-2

Amesbury 90, Lynnfield 50

Amesbury winners:

Pole vault: Lydia Belanger 7-0; Shot put: Lydia Belanger 37-10; Javelin: Meagan McAndrews 93-5; 100 hurdles: Lindsey Williamson 17.4; 100 meters: Bayleigh Shanahan 12.7; 400: Katie Ishihara 71.2; 400 hurdles: Meagan McAndrews 70.7; 800: Anna Tessmer 2:44.5; 200: Meagan McAndrews 27.4; 2-mile: Julia Parsons 13:31.9; 4x400 relay: Maddy Clark, Gabby Peixoto, Lindsey Williamson, Bayleigh Shanahan 55.6

Records: Amesbury 3-1

