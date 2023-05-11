Baseball
Amesbury 9, Hamilton-Wenham 8
Amesbury (9): L. Arsenault rf 3-0-0, Scialdone cf 3-2-1, Kimball lf 4-1-3, W. Arsenault c 6-2-2, Belisle 3b 1-0-0, Roberts p 5-2-2, Celia dh 3-1-1, Fortier ss 1-0-0, Bartniski 1b 5-0-1, Palen ph 1-0-1, DiCarlo ph 1-0-0, Parisella ph 1-0-0, Lowell pr 0-1-0. Totals 34-9-11
RBI: W. Arsenault, Kimball, Bartniski, Roberts
WP: Scialdone
Hamilton-Wenham: 241010000 8
Amesbury (5-6): 101002401 9
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown 13, Lynnfield 10
Goals: Melania Molis 5, Molly Giguere 4, Mary Surette 2, Samantha McClure 2
Assists: Giguere 2
Saves: Hannah Stevens 4
Records: Georgetown 5-7
Softball
Newburyport 15, Manchester 2
Newburyport (15): Bolcome cf 4-2-2, McLeod 3b 4-2-3, Meleedy 2b 4-2-3, Keefe ss 3-2-2, Habib c 3-2-2, Dowell p 2-2-1, DeVivo rf 3-2-2, Rogers lf 2-0-0, Quintiliani 1b 2-1-0. Totals 27-15-15
RBI: Meleedy 4, DeVivo 3, Keefe 2, McLeod, Habib
WP: Dowell
Manchester: 10100 2
Newburyport (8-5): 70080 15
Amesbury 14, Pentucket 2
Amesbury (14): Catarius 5-2-2, Celia 4-3-2, Levasseur 4-2-4, DeLisle 4-1-0, LeBlanc 4-2-1, Franey 4-1-0, Donnell 4-2-2, Bennett 4-1-1, Costigan 4-0-0. Totals 37-14-12
Pentucket (2): Bickford 3b 3-0-2, Murphy ss 3-0-0, Griffin cf 2-0-0, Pichette 1b 2-1-0, Mitchell 2b 2-0-0, Hackett dp 2-1-1, Bartholomew lf 2-0-1, LaCroix rf 2-0-0, Agocs c 2-0-0. Totals 20-2-4
RBI: A Celia 4, Levasseur 3, LeBlanc 2, Donnell, Bennett; P Bartholomew 2
WP: Levasseur; LP: LeBel
Amesbury (9-3): 50531 14
Pentucket (10-4): 00020 2
Triton 11, Ipswich 7
Triton (11): Romine 3b 5-3-3, Oldoni cf 4-1-1, Story ss 4-1-1, Colburn c 4-1-2, Penniman rf/p 4-2-1, January rf 0-0-0, M. Johnson p/rf 4-1-3, Guisto 1b 2-0-0, Harris 1b 2-0-0, Haley lf 4-1-0, A. Johnson 3b 3-1-2, McManus cr 0-0-0. Totals 36-11-13
RBI: Romine 3, M. Johnson 2, Story, Colburn, Penniman
HR: Romine
WP: M. Johnson
Ipswich: 0120310 7
Triton (12-1): 2241020 11
Boys Tennis
North Reading 3, Newburyport 2
Newburyport winners:
Singles: 3. Lambert (6-0, 6-0)
Doubles: 1. Colwell/Fisher (6-4, 6-1)
Records: Newburyport 4-5
Boys Track and Field
Newburyport 74, North Reading 71
Newburyport winners:
Pole vault: Dan Kolman; Javelin: Ryan Miles; Triple jump: Jalen Wise; High jump: Alex Rully; 110 hurdles: Ean Hynes; Mile: Bradford Duchesne; 800: Ethan Downs; 2-mile: Bradford Duchesne; 4x400 relay: Downs, Wise, Will Acquaviva, Alex Lisauskas
Records: Newburyport 3-1, North Reading 3-1
Pentucket 72, Triton 69
Triton winners:
Shot put: Ashton Wonson 39-8; Discus: Liam Kneeland 141-10; Javelin: Ashton Wonson 126-7; Triple jump: Parker Burns 43-1; 110 hurdles: Shea McLaughlin 16.7; Mile: Duncan MacDonald 4:51; 800: Griffin White 2:02.9; 2-mile: Cole Jacobsen 10:53.9; 4x400 relay: Bryan Nichols, Everett Romano, Colin Webber, Griffin White (3:44.9).
Records: Triton 1-3, Pentucket 2-2
Amesbury 87, Lynnfield 58
Amesbury winners:
Shot put: Aiden Donovan 49-9; Discus: Aiden Donovan 146-6; Triple jump: Max Sanchez 40-10; 100 meters: Michael Sanchez 11.3; Mile: Joe Stanton 4:47.9; 4x100 relay: Henry O’Neill, Max Sanchez, Jackson Wetherell, Anthony Aguilar-Lopez (); 400: Michael Sanchez 52.2; 400 hurdles: Zach Rome 605; 200: Max Sanchez 22.7; 2-mile: Andre Bailin 11:26.9; 4x400 relay: Brody Tonks, Joe Stanton, Drew Sanford, Truman Yee (3:47.7)
Records: Amesbury 4-0
Girls Track and Field
North Reading 88, Newburyport 57
Newburyport winners:
High jump: Gabby Reithmueller; Mile: Hailey LaRosa; 800: Annabel Murray; 2-mile: Abby Kelley; 4x400 relay: Blake Parker, Annie Shay, Sophia Franco, Elizabeth Downs
Records: Newburyport 3-1, North Reading 4-0
Triton 90, Pentucket 54
Triton winners:
Pole vault: Alexa Bonasera 7-0; Javelin: Janet Amasa-Titus 81-3; Triple jump: Teagan Wilson 34-11; 100 hurdles: Teagan Wilson 16.16; 100 meters: Aleyo Amasa-Titus 13.11; Mile: Erin Wallwork 5:52.9; 400 hurdles: Sophia Lesinski 67.94; 800: Avery Upite 2:31.9; 200: Aleyo Amasa-Titus 25.70; 2-mile: Erin Wallwork 12:55.9
Records: Triton 2-2, Pentucket 2-2
Amesbury 90, Lynnfield 50
Amesbury winners:
Pole vault: Lydia Belanger 7-0; Shot put: Lydia Belanger 37-10; Javelin: Meagan McAndrews 93-5; 100 hurdles: Lindsey Williamson 17.4; 100 meters: Bayleigh Shanahan 12.7; 400: Katie Ishihara 71.2; 400 hurdles: Meagan McAndrews 70.7; 800: Anna Tessmer 2:44.5; 200: Meagan McAndrews 27.4; 2-mile: Julia Parsons 13:31.9; 4x400 relay: Maddy Clark, Gabby Peixoto, Lindsey Williamson, Bayleigh Shanahan 55.6
Records: Amesbury 3-1
