Wednesday, April 26 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 16, Malden Catholic 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Molly Giguere 7, Mary Surette 4, Melania Molis 3, Sam McClure 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Surette 8, Giguere, Annie Winter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Katie Davies 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Georgetown 5-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 17, Manchester 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (17): Barbarick ss 3-4-3, Grant p 4-1-1, Fair c 4-2-2, Mariani 1b 3-2-2, Z. Halmen cf 4-2-2, Figueroa 3b 4-1-1, Ruggeiro rf 3-1-0, Cirone lf 1-3-1, Girard ph 1-0-0, Robinson 2b 2-0-0, M. Halmen ph 1-1-1. Totals 30-17-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Barbarick 5, Fair 2, Mariani 2, Cirone, M. Halmen
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>HR: Barbarick
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Grant;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (4-2): 21554 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester (3-5): 00000 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 8, Newburyport 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (5): Nieve Morrissey cf 3-1-0, Cassidy Bolcome rf 3-1-1, Emily Meleedy p 3-0-1, Emma Keefe ss 4-1-0, Grace Habib c 4-0-0, Sophie LaVallee 2b 2-1-1, Keira Dowell lf 2-0-1, Madeline McLeod 3b 3-0-0, Ella Puleo 1b 3-1-1. Totals 27-5-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (8): Jocelyn Bickford 3b 4-2-3, Kayla Murphy ss 3-2-2, Nikki Mitchell 2b 4-0-0, Sydney Pichette 1b 3-1-2, Kendra Griffin cf 3-1-1, Ella Agocs c 3-0-0, Isabel Hackett dh/p 4-0-1, Mia Bartholomew lf 3-1-1, Mel LaCroix rf 2-1-0, Molly LeBel p 0-0-0. Totals 29-8-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: P -- Murphy 3, Griffin 2, Hackett 2, Agocs; N -- Meleedy, Keefe, Dowell
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>HR: P Murphy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: LeBel; LP: Meleedy; S: Hackett
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (4-4): 0001310 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (8-2): 3230000 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 14, Hamilton-Wenham 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (14): Zagler 2-0-0, Celia 6-0-1, Levasseur 5-3-2, DeLisle 5-2-0, Franey 5-1-0, LeBlanc 5-4-2, Donnell 5-1-1, Bennett 3-1-2, Costigan 5-0-1, Hunt 2-1-0, Catarius 4-1-1. Totals 47-14-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Levasseur 3, LeBlanc 3, Donnell, Costigan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>HR: Levasseur 2, LeBlanc
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Donnell;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (7-1): 0233204 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Hamilton-Wenham: 1001000 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 5, Reading 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (5): Romine 3b 4-2-2, Oldoni cf 4-1-2, Story ss 3-0-1, Colburn c 3-0-1, Harris 1b 3-0-2, Penniman p 2-0-0, M. Johnson rf 2-0-0, Haley lf 3-1-2, Boyle 2b 3-0-0, A. Johnson 2b 0-1-0. Totals 27-5-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Oldoni 2, Romine, Story, Harris
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>HR: Romine, Oldoni
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Penniman;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Reading: 0000012 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (6-1): 1011020 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 4, Manchester 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport winners
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Doubles: 1. Spencer Colwell/Brindley Fisher (6-7, 7-6, 7-5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 3-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 106, Hamilton-Wenham 33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pole vault: Brody Tonks 8-6, Joe Stanton 8-6; Shot put: Aiden Donovan 47-11; Discus: Donovan 145-10; Javelin: Henry O'Neill 135-0; Long jump: Max Sanchez 17-9; Triple jump: Christian McGarry 34-4.50; High jump: Dylan Crossman 5-2; 110 hurdles: Jackson Wetherell 18.2; 100 meters: Henry O'Neill 11.7; 4x100 relay: Henry O'Neill, Michael Sanchez, Jackson Wetherell, Anthony Lopez (46.0); 400: Max Sanchez 53.5; 400 hurdles: Jackson Wetherell 69.8; 200: Michael Sanchez 22.1;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Amesbury 2-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 82, Triton 63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triple jump: Parker Burns 43-9.50; High jump: Everett Romano 5-4; 110 hurdles: Shea McLaughlin 16.8; 100 meters: Parker Burns 11.38; Mile: Griffin White 4:41.5; 2-mile: Cole Jacobsen 10:33.64;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 79, Pentucket 66, Georgetown 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Shot put: Josh Foley 37-11.50; Discus: Will Pessina 140-9; Triple jump: Jackson Neumann 41-6.25; 100 meters: Yanni Kakouris 11.22; 4x100 relay: Jackson Neumann, Kade Dennis, Joel Spaulding, Yanni Kakouris 45.64; 400 hurdles: Stratton Seymour 62.22; 200: Yanni Kakouris 22.94;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 1-1, Pentucket 1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 96, Hamilton-Wenham 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pole vault: Lidya Belanger 6-0; Shot put: Lidya Belanger 27-11; Discus: Sadie Bolth 77-4; Javelin: Meagan McAndrews 91-2; Triple jump: Linsey Williamson 29-10; 100 hurdles: Lidya Belanger 17.2; 100 meters: Bayleigh Shanahan 12.72; 400: Bayleigh Shanahan 66.0; 400 hurdles: Meagan McAndrew 70.4; 800: Anna Tessmer 2:44.0; 200: Meagan McAndrews 27.3; 2-mile: Julia Parsons 12:45.0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Amesbury 1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 101, Triton 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>800: Avery Upite 2:31.38; 2-mile: Erin Wallwork 13:08.56;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 89, Pentucket 56, Georgetown 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pole vault: Wynter Smith 6-0; Long jump: Sage Smith 17-1; Triple jump: Emily Bethmann 33-3; High jump: Wynter Smith 5-2; 100 hurdles: Wynter Smith 16.46; 4x100 relay: Emily Bethmann, Sage Smith, Lia Goodwin, Delaney Meagher; 200: Sage Smith 26.32;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 2-0, Pentucket 1-1
