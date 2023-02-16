Wednesday, Feb. 15 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 5, North Reading 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Reading: 000 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (10-6-2): 122 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Andrew Johnson 2, Jack Lindholm, Michael Taylor, Lucas Sullivan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Tyler Egan 2, Mason Colby 2, Lindholm, Sullivan, Josh Hersey, Cal Wardwell, Vincent Magee
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Gavin Marengi
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Skiing
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Interscholastic Meet
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Meet Results: 1. Masconomet 291.84; 2. Hamilton-Wenham 314.54; 3. North Andover 319.95; 4. Andover 1283.93; 5. St. John's Prep 2216.03; 6. Newburyport 2252.56; 7. Haverhill/Pentucket 3261.97
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winner and top area placers: 1. Josh Haarmann (SJP) 41.31; 7. Reed Tracy (N) 45.77; 15. Tyler Chorebanian (N) 49.18;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Skiing
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Interscholastic Meet
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Meet Results: 1. Masconomet 275.56; 2. Newburyport 296.44; 3. Andover 296.68; 4. North Andover 308.99; 5. Haverhill/Pentucket 309.88; 6. Manchester-Essex 318.93; 7. Hamilton-Wenham 1278,37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winner and top area placers: 1. Grace Chandler (N) 44.18; 7. Elizabeth Downs (N) 45.94; 9. Phoebe Whitcomb 46.68; 10. Ashley Gagnon (H/P) 46.93; 12. Emily Miller (H/P) 46.99; 16. Dani Costello (H/P) 48.66; 20. Gretchen Boelke (N) 49.54; 25. Lily Chorebanian (N) 50.46;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.