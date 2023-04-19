Wednesday, April 19 highlights
Baseball
North Reading 7, Triton 6
Triton (6): Piaseczynski rf 2-1-1, Rumph ss 4-1-2, Johnson c 4-1-2, Egan p 1-1-1, Bonasera lf/p 4-0-1, Dupuis 3b 4-0-1, Lindholm cf 2-2-1, Penney 1b 4-0-1, Fraser 2b 2-0-0. Totals 27-6-10
RBI: Egan 2, Piaseczynski, Johnson, Bonasera, Penney
Records: Triton 4-1
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown 10, Bishop Fenwick 9
Goals: Mary Surette 5, Molly Giguere 3, Sam McClure, Lyla Schneider
Assists: Giguere 2, Schneider 2, Surette
Saves: Hannah Stevens 11
Records: Georgetown 2-2
Softball
Pentucket 18, Lynnfield 4
Pentucket (18): Jocelyn Bickford 3b 6-1-3, Kayla Murphy ss 6-4-3, Nikki Mitchell 2b 6-4-5, Sydney Pichette 1b 6-2-4, Ella Agocs c 5-1-1, Kendra Griffin cf 5-1-3, Izzy Hackett dp 4-1-2, Mia Bartholomew lf 3-0-0, Julia Connelly lf 1-1-1, Mel LaCroix rf 5-3-3. Totals 47-18-25
RBI: Mitchell 8, Hackett 2, Connelly 2, Pichette, Agocs, Griffin, Bartholomew LaCroix
WP: LeBel
Pentucket (5-2): 3241026 18
Lynnfield: 0002002 4
