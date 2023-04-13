Wednesday, April 12 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 14, Lynnfield 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ben Turpin 6, Nolan Cole 3, Liam Sullivan 2, Joe Turpin, Alex Lamattina, Evan Napolitano
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: J. Turpin 2, Sullivan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Cam Smith 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lynnfield: 3120 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (4-0): 3443 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 11, Triton 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: T -- Kayla Harrington 2, Chloe Connors 2, Brooke Nangle; H -- Alex Bushey 3, Mikaela Tzortzis 2, Sophia Lundgren, Sydney Spencer 4, Jill Shultz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: T -- Connors 2, Nangle, Harrington
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: H -- Keira Bushey 15; T -- Julia Price 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (0-4): 42 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (3-1): 56 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 25, Rockport 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (25): Agocs c 3-1-1, Calkins dh 0-2-0, Bickford 3b 4-4-2, Murphy ss 3-3-2, Mitchell 2b 3-4-1, Pichette 1b 4-3-3, Bartholomew cf 2-0-0, Griffin cf 0-2-0, LeBel p 3-1-0, LaCroix rf 3-1-2, R. Smith rf 1-1-0, Connelly lf 2-1-0, Gatchel lf 1-1-0. Totals 29-25-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Murphy 4, Pichette 4, LeBel 3, Bickford 3, Mitchell 3, LaCroix
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: LeBel;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 3-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 22, Hamilton-Wenham 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (22): Boyle lf 3-5-3, Oldoni cf 3-3-3, Story ss 3-2-1, Colburn c 3-1-2, Harris 1b 1-1-0, Andrews rf 1-1-0, Penniman rf 2-3-1, January 3b 1-1-1, M. Johnson p 2-1-0, Haley 3b 2-1-1, A. Johnson 2b 4-2-1, McManus cr 0-1-0. Totals 25-22-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Oldoni 5, Colburn 4, Story 3, Penniman 2, A. Johnson 2, January, Haley
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: M. Johnson;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Hamilton-Wenham: 00050 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (3-0): 831100 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 75, Newburyport 70
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Shot put: Aiden Donovan 45-11; Discus: Aiden Donovan 144-10; Long jump: Max Sanchez 17-8.25; 100 meters: Michael Sanchez 11.08; 4x100 relay: Max Sanchez, Henry O'Neill, Anthony Aguilar, Jackson Wetherell (); 400: Michael Sanchez 50.4; 400 hurdles: Jackson Wetherell 60.2; 200: Max Sanchez 23.22; 4x400 relay: Jackson Wetherell, Maxx Rodrigues, Joe Stanton, Michael Sanchez (3:40.0)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Amesbury 1-0, Newburyport 0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 90, Hamilton-Wenham 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Discus: Liam Kneeland; Long jump: Parker Burns; Triple jump: Parker Burns; High jump: Shea McLaughlin; 110 hurdles: Hugo Huang; 100 meters: Parker Burns; Mile: Griffin White; 4x100 relay: Michael Coco, Will Hight, Bradyn Lopes, Cooper Orpin; 400: Bryan Nichols; 400 hurdles: Colin Webber; 800: Bryce Martis; 200: Will Hight;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Hamilton-Wenham 0-1, Triton 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 99, Ipswich 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Shot put: Will Pessina 37-0; Discus: Will Pessina 162-4; Javelin: Matt Pipan 124-11; Long jump: Kade Dennis 19-0; Triple jump: Jackson Neumann 40-7; 100 meters: Yanni Kakouris 11.45; Mile: Jackson Beauparlant 5:04.86; 4x100 relay: Neumann, Dennis, Joel Spaulding, Kakouris (45.67); 200: Kakouris 23.04; 2-mile: Jack Fahey 11.27.22; 4x400 relay: Seamus Burke, Stratton Seymour, Owen Tedeschi, Jackson Beauparlant (3:45.40)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 1-0, Ipswich 0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 119, Amesbury 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Shot put: Lydia Belanger 30-5; 400 hurdles: Meagan McAndrews 69.8;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Amesbury 0-1, Newburyport 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 100, Hamilton-Wenham 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Shot put: Trinity Cole; Javelin: Janet Amasa-Titus; Triple jump: Teagan Wilson; High jump: Sophia Lesinski; 100 hurdles: Sophia Lesinksi; Mile: Avery Upite; 400: Aleyo Amasa-Titus; 400 hurdles: Lily D'Andrea; 800: Robin Sanger; 200: Janet Amasa-Titus; 2-mile: Erin Wallwork; 4x400 relay: D'Andrea, Wallwork, Upite, Anna Romano
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Hamilton-Wenham 0-1, Triton 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 74, Ipswich 70
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Shot put: Riley Bucco 31-4.50; Long jump: Sage Smith 17-0; Triple jump: Emily Bethmann 33-3; High jump: Wynter Smith 5-4; 100 meters: Reese Gallant 13.34; Mile: Libby Murphy 6:02.47; 4x100 relay: Bethmann, S. Smith, Lia Goodwin, Gallant (52.80); 400 hurdles: Brighton Seymour 75.14; 200: S. Smith 26.49;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 1-0, Ipswich 0-1
