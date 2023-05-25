Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket 20, Amesbury 2
Goals: A — Andrew Baker, Ben Berg
Assists: A — Max White
Records: Pentucket 16-2, Amesbury 7-11
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown 17, Triton 5
Goals: G — Mary Surette 6, Molly Giguere 5, Lexi Sheehan 4, Sam McClure, Harley Edwards
Assists: G — McClure 5, Surette 2, Giguere 2, Sheehan
Saves: G — Katie Davies 5, Hannah Stevens 3
Records: Triton 1-16, Georgetown 9-9
Softball
Georgetown 18, Manchester 4
Georgetown (18): Barbarick ss 5-2-2, Grant p 3-3-1, Fair c 4-4-3, Mariani 1b 3-1-1, Z. Halmen cf 4-2-3, Figueroa 3b 2-1-2, Ruggeiro lf 4-2-1, Cirone rf 3-1-1, Girard ph 1-0-0, Robinson 2b 2-1-0, Thresher ph 0-1-0. Totals 31-18-14
RBI: Barbarick 5, Fair 3, Z. Halmen 2, Figueroa, Mariani, Ruggeiro
HR: Barbarick 2
WP: Grant (8 Ks)
Manchester (7-11): 22000 4
Georgetown (11-7): 24507 18
Pentucket 5, Newburyport 1
Pentucket (5): Bickford 3b 1-2-0, Murphy ss 5-1-2, Mitchell 2b 3-0-2, Pichette 1b 3-0-0, Griffin cf 4-0-2, Hackett dp 4-0-0, Bartholomew lf 3-1-0, Lacroix rf 3-0-1, Agocs c 3-1-2. Totals 29-5-9
Newburyport (1): Morrissey cf 4-0-1, Bolcome rf 3-0-0, Meleedy p 3-1-2, Keefe ss 3-0-1, Habib c 3-0-0, Lavallee 2b 3-0-0, Dowell lf 3-0-0, McLeod 3b 3-0-1, Puleo 1b 3-0-1. Totals 28-1-6
RBI: P — Murphy 2, Mitchell, Griffin; N — Meleedy
HR: N — Meleedy
WP: LeBel; LP: Meleedy
Pentucket (14-5): 1301000 5
Newburyport (12-7): 0010000 1
Andover 20, Triton 16
Triton (16): Romine 3b 5-0-1, Oldoni cf 4-3-2, Story ss 5-3-3, Colburn c 4-0-2, M. Johnson rf 3-4-2, Penniman p 5-1-1, Harris 1b 5-0-3, Haley lf 4-1-0, Boyle 2b 4-2-1. Totals 39-16-15
RBI: Penniman 5, M. Johnson 4, Harris 2, Oldoni 2, Story, Colburn
HR: Penniman, Oldoni
LP: Penniman
Andover: 02032544 20
Triton (16-3): 01437010 16
