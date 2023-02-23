Wednesday, Feb. 22 highlights
Boys Basketball
Wakefield 72, Georgetown 69
Georgetown (69): Lyon 10-6-27, Lasquade 6-1-13, Yones 4-2-11, Kent 3-0-9, Duggan 3-0-9, Alcantara 0-0-0, Andujar 0-0-0, Rosario 0-0-0. Totals 26-9-69
3-pointers: Kent 3, Duggan 3, Lyon, Yones
Georgetown (15-5): 16201815 69
Wakefield: 2125818 72
Girls Basketball
Newburyport 61, Lincoln-Sudbury 57
Newburyport (61): McElhinney 7-5-23, McDonald 1-1-3, Hopwood 0-0-0, Ward 3-4-10, Metsker 0-0-0, Seidel 0-0-0, Pavao 1-0-2, Schwab 0-0-0, O. Foley 0-0-0, E. Foley 9-5-23. Totals 21-15-61
3-pointers: McElhinney 4
Lincoln-Sudbury: 11141319 57
Newburyport (17-3): 13231312 61
Peabody 63, Georgetown 35
Georgetown (35): Pierson 0-0-0, T. Marcelin 0-0-0, A. Ziolkowski 0-0-0, Loewen 0-0-0, M. Morrison 1-2-4, Mariani 1-0-2, Thompson 0-0-0, C. Ziolkowski 3-0-7, Davies 5-0-11, Kane 0-0-0, N. Marcelin 4-0-8, C. Morrison 1-1-3. Totals 15-3-35
3-pointers: C. Ziolkowski, Davies
Records: Georgetown 12-8
Boys Ice Hockey
Amesbury 6, Hamilton-Wenham 1
Hamilton-Wenham: 010 1
Amesbury (9-10-0): 222 6
Bank Classic Consolation
Goals: Bodie Marcotte 2, Hunter Belisle, Brady Coburn, Joey Duggan, Brady Burnham
Assists: Marcotte 2, Cam Abromavich 2, Burnham 2, Matt Venturi, Duggan, Nathan Brown
Saves: Tyler Bartniski 24
