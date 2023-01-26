Wednesday, Jan. 25 highlights

Boys Ice Hockey

Lynnfield 4, Triton 2

Lynnfield (10-0-1): 031 4

Triton (6-5-2): 110 2

Goals: Lucas Sullivan, Quinn Fidler

Assists: Gavin Golby, Connor Houlihan

Saves: Wes Rollins

