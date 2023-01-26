Wednesday, Jan. 25 highlights
Boys Ice Hockey
Lynnfield 4, Triton 2
Lynnfield (10-0-1): 031 4
Triton (6-5-2): 110 2
Goals: Lucas Sullivan, Quinn Fidler
Assists: Gavin Golby, Connor Houlihan
Saves: Wes Rollins
