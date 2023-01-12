Wednesday, Jan. 11 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Saugus 63, Triton 48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (48): O'Leary 1-0-2, Dupuis 0-5-5, Ciaramitaro 1-0-2, Bissell 0-2-2, Tameirao 0-0-0, Richards 0-0-0, Tate 12-2-27, Friis 0-0-0, Prendergast 3-1-7. Totals 17-10-48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: Tate
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 3-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 2, Triton 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (4-2-2): 100 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (3-3-1): 002 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: N Jack Sullivan, Kane Brennan; T Lucas Sullivan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: N Brennan, Cam Caponigro; T Josh Hersey, Connor Rumph
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: N Jamie Brooks 28; T Gavin Marengi 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Wrestling
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 49, Marblehead 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>113: Sam Imlach forfeit; 120: Alex Sabino pin 1:39; 126: Boston Record pin 3:41; 145: Lucas Bistany pin 2:24; 152: Amir Alami dec. 13-8 (overtime); 170: Nolan Merrill pin :51; 182: Douglas Aylward pin 1:14; 220: Ashton Wonson pin 1:20; HVY: Tony Sforza major dec. 12-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 8-1
