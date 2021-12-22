Trailing by as much as 15 in the first quarter, the Triton girls basketball team never surrendered.
Sophomore Kendall Leibert was fantastic with 28 points, and the Vikings clawed all of the way back to earn a 63-60 win over Essex Tech in double overtime Wednesday night.
"The girls just worked their butts off and never gave up," said Triton coach Bryan Shields. "We were down 15 in the first quarter and just battled all night."
Trailing by two in the closing seconds of the first overtime period, Leibert came away with a steal and drove the entire length of the court for a game-tying layup with 4.5 seconds left. Then in the second overtime period, the sophomore made all eight of her free throws to help the Vikings (3-1) close out the victory.
Senior Molly Kimball drained three 3s and had 14 points, and both Caitlin Frary and Lia Hatheway made a pair of 3s as well.
Keliher carries Amesbury
Cam Keliher scored a game-high 28 points to lead Amesbury to a 60-53 win over Georgetown Wednesday night.
The Royals (4-1) were leading 53-51 with around three minutes before senior tri-captain and stout defender Grant Lyon, who had a team-high 19 points at the time, fouled out. After that, Keliher scored the game's final nine points to lead the Indians (2-1) to their seconds straight win.
Matthew Heidt chipped in 12 points for Amesbury, and Harrison Lien added 18 for Georgetown.
Triton 63, Essex Tech 60
Triton (63): Kimball 4-2-14, Frary 3-0-8, Heffernan 0-2-2, Leibert 8-12-28, Kiriscoples 1-1-3, Basile 0-0-0, Welch 1-0-2, Hatheway 2-0-6, Renda 0-0-0. Totals 19-16-63
3-pointers: Kimball 3, Frary 2, Hatheway 2
Triton (3-1): 9 17 18 4 15 — 63
Essex Tech: 18 9 10 11 12 — 60
Amesbury 60, Georgetown 53
Georgetown (53): Lien 8-1-18, J. Lucido 2-0-6, Lyon 7-2-19, Torgersen 2-0-4, Walsh 2-0-5, Rosario 0-0-0, C. Lucido 0-1-1, Van Galen 0-0-0, Lasquade 0-0-0. Totals 21-4-53
Amesbury (63): Keliher 10-2-28, Gjikopulli 0-0-0, Heidt 5-0-12, Kokinacis 1-0-2, Hallinan 2-0-4, Welch 3-0-6, LaPointe 1-0-2, Marden 1-0-2, O'Neill 0-2-2. Totals 23-4-60
3-pointers: A — Keliher 4, Heidt 2; G — J. Lucido 2, Lyon, Lien, Walsh
Georgetown (4-1): 16 17 10 10 — 53
Amesbury (2-1): 15 13 15 17 — 60
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.