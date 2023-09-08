Pat yourselves on the backs, everyone.
We’ve made it.
Starting tonight, local high school football in the Daily News area is finally back in our lives, and will be for the next three-plus months. There’s nothing quite like Friday Night Lights, and we certainly have plenty of intriguing storylines to look into heading into the 2023 season.
Some for the positive.
Some not so much.
Well, I guess there’s really only one negative heading into the new CAL season, and that’s Georgetown having to fold its season due to low numbers. Still, there’s always a silver lining to an unfortunate situation, and in this case it’s that those Royals will still get a chance to play. Thankfully, Pentucket stepped up and took in those athletes, and at a fortunate time, too, with the Panthers set to open their new stadium after four years away.
Elsewhere, you have two-time defending CAL champion Amesbury still looking strong. Then up the road, Newburyport brings back talent at the quarterback position and four of its top-5 rushers from last year. and finally, Triton will have a new look to it having lost a good deal of talent both to graduation, and to transfer, at QB, the skill positions and on the line.
Plus, the Vikings have a new coach in the highly-respected Paul Sobelewski.
It promises to be an exciting time.
And as has become somewhat of a tradition the past couple of years since I’ve taken the job, I’ll be here to (foolishly) try to predict what’s going to happen each week.
That’s right, Football Picks is back, baby! (Cue the applause over the boos from the crowd).
To be fair, though, last year went pretty well for ol’ Kylestradamus, as I went a solid 34-13. Which, I guess if you want to nitpick, shouldn’t be that hard of a task with only five teams, and even easier when local teams make it known right away if they’re a contender, or rebuilding.
And now we’re down to only four teams in the CAL.
But enough of my nonsense rambling.
Lets get into the picks!
And, as a beloved former colleague of mine says in his annual “Athletes Oath” column that everyone should read: “Let the games begin.”
Friday’s Games North Reading (0-0) at Amesbury (0-0), 6:30 p.m.
What a banger of a matchup to start the year.
These two programs have unquestionably been the best in the CAL over the past couple of years, and have given us back-to-back classics in 2021 and 2022. Each time, though, the Redhawks have come out on top — both times to the surprise of many — and I think the “Bury Boys” in red and white will make it a three-peat at Landry Memorial tonight.
But, of course that’s not to diminish North Reading.
The Hornets have made it to the Division 5 Super Bowl in back-to-back years, and won it all last fall. But, with this being Week 1 and us having the least amount of info as possible on these teams, I’m not sure the Hornets will be as potent. All-State quarterback Alex Carucci is gone, as is top target Craig Rubino and plenty of key pieces on that O-Line. Amesbury will have to slow down top running back Will Batten — a task easier said than done — but one that is doable.
Plus, the Redhawks’ strength this year should be a dominant O-Line led by Aiden Donovan and Will Arsenault. Those two should give Daily News All-Star back Michael Sanchez plenty of holes to run between, and the track superstar is in line to have a monster season.
Prediction: Amesbury 32, North Reading 22.
Hamilton-Wenham (0-0) at Pentucket (0-0), 6:30 p.m.
This will be an emotional night.
After four years of playing their “home” games at nearby fields, the Panthers will finally be back in West Newbury to open their new stadium in front of their fans. It was a trying year for the Panthers in 2022 in which the team only won one game, but during that time plenty of young players received some invaluable experience.
Will that be enough to lead them to a stadium-opening win?
Caleb Meisner should be back at quarterback, and the Panthers had some young playmakers step up last year in Luke Zavaski, Nick Carrion, Kevin Reiter and Aaron Ketschke. Throw in the dozen Georgetown players coming in, potentially led by Cole Healy, and the Panthers certainly have the tools to improve upon their 2022 campaign.
And of course, Hamilton-Wenham has a familiar face on the sidelines in second-year head coach Tim Freiermuth. The Generals were derailed by injuries last year, but have some returning talent with Chris Collins and Henry Stinson.
For Week 1, this is a tossup game.
But, call me a homer, I’ll take the team that will be juiced up to truly be at home for the first time in four years.
Prediction: Pentucket 24, Hamilton-Wenham 18
Essex Tech (0-0) at Newburyport (0-0), 7 p.m.
Welcome to the CAL, Essex Tech!
For better or worse, Newburyport gets to be the one that welcomes the Hawks into the league on Friday night. Early reports say the Hawks had over 100 students come out for football, and that the offensive line is going to be a major strength this season.
But the Clippers have a lot coming back, too.
Senior Sean Miles was solid in his time at quarterback last year, and when he missed a few games with an injury, Colin Fuller stepped in admirably as an electric dual-threat option. Iyobosa Osazuwa has been a steady receiving threat the past two years, and — along with the two QBs — the Clippers have fellow top rushers Jack Sullivan and Kane Brennan back as well.
Give me the home team to get off on the right foot.
Prediction: Newburyport 27, Essex Tech 21.
Lynnfield (0-0) at Triton (0-0), 7 p.m.
Funny how this worked out, but all four of our local teams will play their Week 1s at home.
How much will that help Triton?
I’m sure some, with guys like Jayden Torres and Ryan Nolan being the go-to weapons on offense. The Vikings may also have the best kicker the CAL with junior Liam Friis showcasing his big leg on multiple occasions last year.
However, I’m certainly curious to see how all of the roster turnover is going to look.
Besides guys like Max Ciaramitaro, Josh Rodriguez, Ashton Wonson, Tony Sforza and Ethan Tate all graduating out, 2022 Daily News MVP Cole Piaseczynski has transferred to Pingree. That’s a lot of key positions — and production — vacated.
Lynnfield was also a solid CAL contender and a Division 5 playoff team last year.
Now, I think the Vikings will be totally fine this season. But I just want to wait a week.
Prediction: Lynnfield 21, Triton 17.
Kyle’s 2022 Season Record: 34-13.
Thanksgiving Week 2022: 3-0
