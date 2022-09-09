After nine long months of waiting, football is finally back in the Daily News area!
And with it marks the return of football picks — a weekly segment where the exact opposite of what I type in this article actually comes true on the field.
Yeah, last year I didn’t necessarily have a crystal ball with me.
But, jokes aside, it’s always tough to pick the first game of the year for our local teams. It’s generally always against a non-league opponent, and it’s oftentimes difficult to get a gauge on how good teams are until a couple of weeks in. This year, to add a little wrinkle, each of our local teams are starting out on the road.
Georgetown is at Boston Latin (Thursday, 6 p.m.).
Triton is at Randolph (Friday, 6 p.m.).
Newburyport is at Masconomet (Friday, 6:30 p.m.).
And Pentucket is at Watertown (Friday, 7 p.m.).
Your guess is as good as mine when it comes to making an educated pick on who will win these games, but we’re going to try it anyway. and you’re going to have to trust that I picked the Georgetown game and submitted this article hours before the game kicked off Thursday evening.
Also, Amesbury is off until next Friday when it opens at Wayland.
Here we go!
Thursday Games
Georgetown (0-0) at
Latin Academy (0-0)
The Royals will be playing up a division to start their season. Boston Latin was the No. 9 seed in the Division 7 tournament a year ago, losing in the first round to Clinton, 27-20. It appears though that Latin returned a good amount of talent from that roster, and should be a contender in the Boston City League. Georgetown, on the other hand, is coming off a 3-7 season and will have to replace the Daily News All-Star QB-WR duo of Anthony Plumb and Jack Lucido along with stud linebackers Chris Guyer and DJ Dionne. Jack’s younger brother, Carter, projects to be a focal point of the offense, and the Royals had a young offensive line last year that is growing into a unit.
Will it be enough? Do the Royals still have the personnel to run a spread offense? We shall find out.
Prediction: Boston Latin Academy 30, Georgetown 20.
Friday’s Games
Triton (0-0)
at Randolph (0-0)
State football junkies might remember Randolph from last year as the team that made a miraculous run to the Division 8 Super Bowl as a No. 10 seed. The Blue Devils then beat Hull, 20-14, to win the championship, and return key pieces in Greg Izedonmwen and Mahki Barnes to this fall’s roster. But Triton has plenty of returning talent, too. Quarterback Max Ciaramitaro is back under center after throwing for over 1,000 yards last year, and top running backs Nate Miller and Josh Rodriguez are also returning as captains. Cole Piaseczyski and Ethan Tate project to be Ciaramitaro’s top weapons, and returning CAL Lineman of the Year Ashton Wonson will be a force on both sides of the ball.
The Vikings, coming off a successful 4-win season and a near upset of Pentucket in the Division 5 playoffs, will be a player in the CAL this fall, and coach Eric Burgos will have his boys ready to play.
Prediction: Triton 24, Randolph 20
Newburyport (0-0)
at Masconomet (0-0)
This is a rematch of last year’s opener at Newburyport High, won by Masconomet, 26-14. The Chieftains used that victory to fuel a 7-3 year and a run to the Division 3 quarterfinals, and return plenty of talent from that roster. Matt Richardson is back at QB, and he’ll have top targets Tyler McMahon (6-foot-3, 220 lbs), Owen Barrett and Sam Nadworny at his side behind a strong offensive line. The Clippers are facing life without Daily News All-Star QB Finn Sullivan — now at Curry College — but still have plenty when you look at returning weapons Jack Hadden, Jack Sullivan, Iyobasa Osazuwa and Kane Brennan. The offensive line was also quite young last year, so with an offseason to mature the Clippers should give solid protection to whoever is starting under center.
Should be a fun one!
Prediction: Masconomet 35, Newburyport 21
Pentucket (0-0)
at Watertown (0-0)
The Panthers will make the hour-long trip down 1-95 Friday night looking to continue their success from last season. Watertown was the No. 10 seed in the Division 5 tournament last fall and lost in the first round, 21-7, to Dover-Sherborn. Daily News MVP Chase Dwight was a big loss for Pentucket, as are top targets Che Condon, Brandon Lee, Adam Payne and Will Sutton. But junior Caleb Mesiner took some snaps under center last year and performed well (4-for-7, 49 yards), and is poised to step into the starting role. With the relative lack of knowledge of how both teams will look this year, this one is a toss-up. But, in those situations, in Week 1, I’ll go with the local team.
Call me a homer all you want.
Prediction: Pentucket 21, Watertown 13
