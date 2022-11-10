Sorry, you’re going to have to actually read the article to find out the Daily News’ answer to that headline question.
Bummer, I know.
And I put it last, too! Suckers!
But similar to last week, we’re just going to get straight into the picks. As of Wednesday afternoon, three of our five local games are being played on Thursday, with the other two on Friday.
Which is why you’re seeing this article released today.
With the holiday as well as the impending weather Friday night, times are subject to change — and we’ve already seen a lot of game changes across the state this week. But as of our last check-in on Wednesday afternoon, No. 4 Amesbury hosting No. 5 Millbury in the Division 7 quarterfinals — our only local playoff game this week — is still on for Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
Here we go.
Thursday’s Games
Newburyport (5-4) at Burlington (4-5), 6 p.m.
A great opportunity for both of these Division 4 teams to pick up a competitive game ahead of Thanksgiving. Burlington finished outside of the playoff field at No. 26 in the final power rankings, but did pick up a 42-8 win over Medford in the non-playoff slate last week. Of course, things didn’t go the way Newburyport wanted it to in last Friday’s playoff game, but it’s going to take a herculean effort for any team in Div. 4 to beat Duxbury this year. The health of star linebacker Jack Hadden — who didn’t play last week and is considered week-to-week — will be a factor, but Newburyport still has the talent to pick up a road win. I think the Clippers bounce back here, and QB Sean Miles (currently at 800 passing yards) eclipses the 1K milestone for his junior year.
Also, after nailing a 45-yard field goal for the Clippers last week, can Austrian exchange student Jan Steinkeller hit from 50?
Prediction: Newburyport 31, Burlington 22
Pentucket (1-8) at Greater Lowell (3-6), 6 p.m.
Man, you just have to feel good for Pentucket! Paraphrasing from co-coach Dan Leary here, but it’s easy for a team to pack it in when things are tough, and much harder to keep fighting and finding ways to improve after taking lump after lump. Especially when you have to play all of your games on the road — sacrificing a home, student-section-filled atmosphere — while your district is building a new school and new athletic stadium. But these Panthers have stayed hard-working and resilient, and it culminated with a win last week. Kevin Reiter had the big day with a defensive touchdown as well as a TD reception from Caleb Meisner, and Johnny Igoe (8-77) had a great day running the ball. Based on common opponents, the Panthers just handled Northeast Metro last week (28-14 final, 28-0 late 3rd quarter), while when Greater Lowell played Northeast during the regular season they only won by four points (34-30).
The train is now offically on the tracks, and it starts rolling here.
Prediction: Pentucket 28, Greater Lowell 21
Gloucester (4-5) at Triton (5-4), 6:30 p.m.
Not the playoff result Triton wanted last week, falling 41-13 to Apponequet, but there’s still plenty to play for as the fall season comes to a close. Mainly, the Vikings already have five wins on the year, which is the most the program has earned since the 2016 team went 9-3. With two more non-playoff games before their annual Thanksgiving Day tilt with rival Pentucket, can the Vikings get to one victory short of that 2016 mark? Time will tell, but this at least presents a solid opportunity for the Vikings to bounce back from last week. Gloucester didn’t make the Division 5 playoff field, but did earn a 24-6 win over Essex Tech last Friday. But that win, along with the Fishermen’s three others on the year — while well-earned — aren’t any sort of eye-popping upsets. The Fishermen also lost to Hamilton-Wenham, who the Vikings handled fairly comfortably. At 16 total touchdowns on the year, can Cole Piaseczynski make it to 20 over these last three games? Maybe 25?
Also, in this new era of statewide tournaments and 80-to-150-mile travels between schools, way to keep this one short!
Prediction: Triton 42, Gloucester 20
Friday’s Games
East Boston (1-7) at Georgetown (1-8), 3 p.m.
Two teams with similar seasons here. Both lost their first seven (and in Georgetown’s case eight) games before picking up their first victories during the non-playoff slate last week. I’ll stick with what’s turning into a homer theme for this week’s picks, though, and side with the home Royals. But not without good reason. Returning from a three-game stretch of forfeits due to low roster numbers mixed with injuries, the now-healthy-enough Royals looked rejuvenated in last week’s 32-0 shutout of Excel Academy. Thomas Cahill, who’s now sixth in the area in rushing yards (377), was excellent for the Royals, and it’s too bad he won’t end the year with a full season’s worth of stats. Could he be No. 2 in the area if the Royals played those 2.5 forfeited games? No. 1?
Regardless, I think there’s certainly some positive momentum behind the Royals right now.
Prediction: Georgetown 30, East Boston 16
No. 5 Millbury (9-0) at No. 4 Amesbury (7-1), 6:30 p.m.
Welp, it’s only fitting to save the highlight of this week’s local slate for last. Of course, we here at the Daily News are no experts on Millbury, but we can do our research. The Woolies’ record speaks for itself, but looking through it with a more fine-toothed comb may offer some clarity on how this is going to go. Of Millbury’s nine games, three were against Division 6 opponents who all didn’t make the playoffs — with its best win coming against Assabet Valley (28-14), which finished just outside the playoff field at No. 17. The other six games were all against Division 7 opponents, with the Woolies’ best victory probably being a 42-41 home triumph over Nipmuc — which is ranked No. 6 and is still alive in the quarterfinals.
Again, I want to stress, 9-0 is 9-0. Millbury is a good team that has had a fantastic season.
But Amesbury has played a tougher schedule.
I don’t see the likes of Triton (Div. 5), North Reading (No. 2 ranked in Div. 5) and Lynnfield (No. 6 ranked in Div. 6) on that Millbury schedule. Or a Division 4 playoff team like Newburyport, who Amesbury will play on Thanksgiving and who it beat last year.
Plus, if the weather proves to be bad Friday night, it’s not like that will hinder Amesbury’s run-heavy offense. Amesbury’s offensive line of Will Arsenault, Aiden Donovan, Daniel Hutchings, Brady Nash and Kyle Palen will have some fun in the Landry Memorial Stadium mud, and a semifinal berth could very well be secured when the rain clears.
Prediction: Amesbury 40, Millbury 20
Kyle’s Season Record: 27-11
Last Week: 3-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.