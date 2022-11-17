There is no mincing words or flowery talk to try and downplay the achievement: This is exactly where the Amesbury football team expected itself to be.
One game, one win, 48 minutes away from a Division 7 Super Bowl berth.
“This group has had championship aspirations ever since last November,” said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. “Since they left the football field last Thanksgiving, they’ve had the desire to get themselves to a state title game. So this was expected. But they’re just an awesome group of guys who have worked extremely hard, and they deserve this opportunity.”
That opportunity happens Friday night, when No. 4 Amesbury will play No. 1 West Boylston in the Division 7 semifinals at Cawley Stadium in Lowell, with kickoff set for 5 p.m.
“They’ve had another great week of practice,” said McQueen. “It’s a playoff effort now. These guys understand the urgency that they need to attack every day with, and they’ve done that.”
As the only game on the docket, “Football Picks” this week is rather simple.
So lets get to it.
Friday’s Games
No. 4 Amesbury (8-1) vs. No. 1 West Boylston (9-1), 5 p.m. at Cawley Stadium, Lowell
A trip to Gillette Stadium for the Division 7 Super Bowl awaits the winner of this one.
So what do you need to know?
Well, if you’ve been a frequent reader of the “Football Picks” column this fall, you’ll recall that last week I kind of picked Amesbury to win its quarterfinal matchup rather convincingly over Millbury. The Woolies came into the game undefeated and with an explosive offense, but their schedule left a lot to be desired. There were of course some good wins on there, but you had to question if the Woolies had faced a team as battle-tested as Amesbury.
Turns out, I was a bit too generous.
I thought it was going to be 40-20 Amesbury in a game that would never feel close, but never turn into a blowout. Instead, we got a 44-7 drubbing with a running clock in the third quarter.
So what about this week and West Boylston?
Short answer, this is going to be a lot tougher for Amesbury. There’s of course plenty of good reasons why the Lions are the No. 1 seed in Division 7, including a high-powered offense that averages 35.5 points per game and a stingy defense that surrenders only 8.6 ppg.
But, again, West Boylston hasn’t played a schedule quite like Amesbury’s.
The Lions have had three games outside of the Division 7 field. They beat two Division 6 teams in Assabet Valley (which missed the tourney) and Blackstone Valley (No. 5 seed, lost in quarterfinal), and absolute crushed a Division 8 team in Oxford (51-15) that is the No. 3 seed and still alive in the semifinals. Their one loss was a 22-20 overtime setback to Lunenberg, which got eliminated by Uxbridge in the first round of the Div. 7 tourney.
So the Lions are certainly more battle-tested, and it’s hard to bet against a team that has won its two playoff games by a combined score of 85-6.
But there’s not that signiture win like Amesbury has over a Division 5, powerhouse semifinalist team like North Reading. Or a win over another Division 5 playoff team in Triton, or even a close loss to a Division 6 playoff team in Lynnfield.
Now, I fully admit that this could all mean nothing.
You can only play who you play in your league, and the CAL just happens to be stronger than the Midland. But come kickoff, that’s thrown right out of the window for who plays like the better team that day.
I don’t know.
Maybe it’s homer bias and the fact that I’ve covered this Amesbury team all fall. But that win over North Reading is significantly better than anything on the West Boylston schedule, and I believed showed Amesbury’s potential at its best.
If that team shows up every week, it’ll be tough for anyone in Division 7 to beat them.
Prediction: Amesbury 30, West Boylston 27
Kyle’s Season Record: 31-12
Last Week: 4-1
