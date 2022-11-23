A holiday tradition unlike many others.
Thanksgiving Day football is back, and we’ve got a great slate of three rivalry games in the Daily News area. In case you need a small refresher, here is where the action is taking place this morning.
Manchester-Essex at Georgetown, 10 a.m.
Pentucket at Triton, 10 a.m.
Amesbury at Newburyport, 10 a.m.
From a history standpoint and from a competitive standpoint, the day is certainly highlighted by Amesbury making the short trip across town lines to its neighbor at James. T Stehlin Field. And as you read in the headline, today will mark the 99th time that the two crosstown rivals have met on Thanksgiving Day — as the massive, 100-year milestone draws ever closer.
Of course, the coveted J. Walter Chase trophy will yet again be on the line.
But about 15 minutes down the road, as soon as you pass Governor’s Academy, take your first right and you’ll get to see Triton host Pentucket. A little farther southwest, Georgetown will be hosting its annual Turkey Day game against Manchester-Essex.
Here’s how things went down last year:
--Coming in as underdogs, Newburyport jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after Finn Sullivan hit Logan Jones for an 8-yard touchdown. But Amesbury responded with a Nick Marden 3-yard TD run and a 3-yard scoring pass from Drew MacDonald to Oliver Ferreira in the second quarter, and held on for the 12-7 win after Shea Cucinotta broke up a 4th-and-3 pass with a minute left. The victory not only brough the J. Walter Chase trophy back to Amesbury for the first time since 2018, but also clinched an outright CAL title and CAL Baker title for the program.
Also underdogs, Triton had Pentucket on the ropes leading 14-7 late in the fourth quarter thanks to touchdown runs from Josh Rodriguez and Max Ciaramitaro earlier in the game. But with 20 seconds left, Daily News MVP Chase Dwight found Adam Payne for a 6-yard touchdown in the corner of the endzone. Wanting to get home a little earlier to start on their Thanksgiving Day meals (joking!), Pentucket co-coaches Dan Leary and Steve Hayden decided to go for two instead of the tie and overtime, and the Panthers walked off a dramatic 15-14 victory when Dwight again hit Payne on the conversion.
With record-breaking QB Anthony Plumb unfortunately sidelined with injury — forcing record-breaking WR Jack Lucido to step in under center — Georgetown’s high-powered offense was held in check. Manchester-Essex saw five different players reach the endzone to cruise to a 39-6 win, with the Royals’ lone score coming when Lucido hit Colin Martin for a 10-yard TD.
So what awaits us this year?
Who will be the heroes to step up and create lasting holiday memories?
I, for one, can’t wait to find out.
And as a last bit of housekeeping, this will of course be the final Football Picks column of the year. I certainly appreciate all of you who have followed along for the entire season, and have been more than happy to provide any sort of bulletin board material to our local teams I pick against.
But hey, with a current record of 31-13, I don’t think I did all that bad!
So, for one last time — until fall 2023 — lets get to it!
Thursday’s Games
Amesbury (8-2) at Newburyport (6-4), 10 a.m.Well, lets do this for a 99th time!
For the second straight year, you’d have to give the edge to Amesbury when it comes to who is the favorite heading into the game. But if we’ve learned anything from this rivalry over the decades, it’s that you absolutely have to throw the records out of the window on Thanksgiving Day.
The worst Newburyport team would give the best Amesbury team a game on Thanksgiving, and vice versa.
It’s just the way it is.
While it is the favorite, Amesbury is coming in on a short week after being eliminated by top-seeded West Boylston in Friday’s Division 7 quarterfinals (33-20). You know that guys like Aiden Donovan, Andrew Baker, Damien Capone, Will Arsenault and Christian McGarry are eager to right that loss and end their season on a high note, and Amesbury’s potent 36.7 points per game offense is led by running backs Nick Marden (118-769-10), Henry O’Neill (99-609-8), Luke Arsenault (84-557-10) and Michael Sanchez (66-596-3). With a win, Amesbury would also clinch its second straight CAL Baker title and outright CAL title.
But Arsenault took a viscous hit at the end of that West Boylston game, which would be a big loss if he wasn’t able to go.
And you know Newburyport desperately wants to make sure the J. Walter Chase trophy doesn’t get on that bus back to Amesbury.
The Clippers have been off since beating Burlington on Nov. 10, which has given two weeks for injured players like star linebacker Jack Hadden to get healthy. The Sean Miles to Ryan Miles brother connection has been lethal all year, and — if Hadden is able to go — he’d just add another weapon on top of Jack Sullivan, Kane Brennan and Bryan Mendez-Heavilin.
One guarantee: it’s going to be close.
I know Amesbury is full of pride and will respond from Friday’s loss, but I like the home team.
Prediction: Newburyport 21, Amesbury 20.
Pentucket (1-9) at Triton (6-4), 10 a.m.
Just give the Pentucket seniors a huge round of applause.
For Henry Hartford, Nick Almeida, Mitch Martin, Rocco Fioretti, Frank Cordaro, Kyle Ventola, Jackson Rich and Johnny Igoe, it’s been an entire four-year career of playing without a home field as Pentucket has built its brand new school and facilities. There were of course some lows (like the winless Fall 2 season in 2021), but also plenty of highs (like making it to the Division 5 semifinals last fall).
But through it all, those seniors have continued to work and lead by a positive example.
On the other side, unlike last year Triton will come into the game as the heavy favorite. Which is well earned, after the Vikings nearly earned themselves a home playoff game with their great regular season, and after just dismantling Gloucester, 37-0, a couple of weeks ago.
Cole Piaseczynski (1,258 all-purpose yards, 18 total TDs) has been a dominant duel-threat wepaon, and QB Max Ciaramitaro (92-146, 1,508, 19 TDs) is a monster day away from throwing for 2,000 yards on the season. While unlikely, it’s still been an excellent fall for the senior signal-caller.
Also, sophomore kicker Liam Friis has an absolute boot.
It’ll be interesting to see if the Vikings will trot him out there for a long field goal (40-plus yards) if the opportunity presents itself.
Prediction: Triton 42, Pentucket 14.
Manchester-Essex (6-4) at Georgetown (2-7), 10 a.m.
Man, you just have to feel good for Georgetown!
The story has of course been written a bunch of times this fall, but massive credit still needs to go to coach Mike Hill and the Royals for winning their last two games after an 0-7, injury-filled start. Senior Thomas Cahill (664 all-purpose yards, 7 total TDs) has been a monster along with Jake Thompson and Fabio Encarnacion, and QB Cole Healy has put together two solid games since returning from injury.
This game is going to be closer than you think.
But Manchester-Essex will come in ready to go. The last time the Hornets took the field, it was a tough 22-20 loss to Old Colony in the Division 8 quarterfinals back on Nov. 11. The team has spent the past two weeks stewing over that defeat, and will want to take out that frustration with a Thanksgiving Day victory.
Prediction: Manchester-Essex 40, Georgetown 24
Kyle’s Season Record: 31-13
Last Week: 0-1
