All things considered, Week 1 wasn’t so bad for your’s truly.
It was great seeing Triton and coach Eric Burgos go on the road to Randolph and beat the defending Division 8 state champions. Junior Cole Piaseczynski had a breakout game with two touchdowns, QB Max Ciaramitaro threw for 160 yards and a defense led by Ashton Wonson helped the Vikings pick up a season-opening victory.
All according to plan.
But how about Newburyport taking down Masconomet!
Besides just being a massive win when it comes to Division 4 playoff seeding down the road, the Clippers proved that they’re not to be trifled with this fall. Junior Sean Miles threw for 203 yards and three TDs in his debut under center, and older brother Ryan was the main beneficiary with 8 catches for 132 yards and two scores.
Going as far as to say it was a stunning win would be a little much, as we knew the Clippers were going to be a solid team. But talking with fellow local sportswriters, it was definitely a little unexpected.
Did the Clippers use the local paper picking against them as bulletin board material?
Regardless, we should be in for another exciting slate of games in Week 2.
For the second straight week, each of our local teams are playing nonleague opponents. and Amesbury, the defending outright CAL champion, is ready to start its season after a bye week in Week 1. Will a potential repeat run to league glory start with a victory Friday night?
Here we go!
Friday’s Games
Bedford (0-1) at Newburyport (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
Let me — hopefully — be the first to dubbed this the “Miles Bowl.” We all saw what brothers Sean and Ryan Miles were able to do last week to lead Newburyport to a huge win over Masconomet. Well, this week the Clippers will have to contend with dual-threat Bedford QB Eric Miles, who in Week 1 had 17 rushes for 186 yards and two touchdowns while also completing 13-of-18 passes for 210 yards and two more scores. Unfortunately for the Bucs, that effort came in a rather surprising losing effort to Shawsheen Tech, 30-26. Kind of the exact opposite of Newburyport. While the Clippers were the pregame underdogs and won, the Bucs were a pretty heavy favorite — especially after beating the same Shawsheen team, 42-14, last year — and lost. Momentum is definitely on Newburyport’s side, but how angry will Bedford be coming into this one?
Fool me once, though, and hopefully not again.
Prediction: Newburyport 30, Bedford 28
Pentucket (0-1) at Dracut (0-1), 7 p.m.
Both teams are coming off tough losses in Week 1. Pentucket couldn’t crack the scoreboard in a 21-0 setback to Watertown, while Dracut was handled by Westford Academy, 44-6. Which offense is going to find its footing first in this one? The answer might be neither. The Panther defense, however, was one of the best in the CAL a year ago, and kept the team in it after holding Watertwon to just 14 points through the first three-plus quarters last week. The Middies also didn’t make the postseason a year ago — and there was no football in 2020 or tournament in the 2021 Fall 2 season — while there are still plenty of Pentucket holdovers from last year’s run to the Division 5 semifinals. Give me running back Johnny Igoe having a big game, and the Panthers getting back on track.
Prediction: Pentucket 20, Dracut 6
Triton (1-0) at Shawsheen Valley Tech (1-0), 7 p.m.
Can Shawsheen make it two huge wins in a row to start its season? After a fairly stunning victory over a top Division 4 team in Bedford last week, the Rams will host Triton full of confidence. But the Vikings looked pretty solid themselves in a season-opening triumph over Randolph, 23-6. Steady QB Max Ciaramitaro played well, weapons Cole Piaseczynski, Ethan Tate, Josh Rodriguez, Jayden Torres and Nathan Miller did their thing, and the Vikings should be much bigger on both the offensive and defensive lines. The Rams will be led by quarterback Sidney Tildsley, who completed 17-of-32 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and hybrid RB/WR Mavrick Bourdeau. and when he drops back to pass, Ciaramitaro will have to watch out for Shawsheen’s Ryan Copson, who had two interceptions in his team’s opening win.
But I’ve been high on the Vikings all offseason, and that’s not changing now.
Prediction: Triton 31, Shawsheen Tech 20
Amesbury (0-0) at Wayland (0-1), 7 p.m.
A rematch of last year’s season opener which Amesbury won, 22-14. What more, Amesbury is returning quite a bit of talent from last year’s CAL champion team, with top weapons Luke Arsenault, Henry O’Neill, Nick Marden,Andrew Baker and Michael Sanchez all back in the fold. The biggest question for Amesbury will be on the line after graduating some key pieces, but juniors Will Arsenault and Aiden Donovan should provide stability. Wayland is coming off an opening loss to Hopkinton, 16-6, and the program only has one win combined over the last three seasons. But the Warriors did return nine starters on offense and nine more on defense this fall, and are hungry to turn the program’s fortunes around. I believe better days are ahead for this up-and-coming program, but it won’t start this week.
Prediction: Amesbury 32, Wayland 16
Tech Boston (1-0) at Georgetown (0-1), 7 p.m.
There have been some indications that it might be more of a rebuilding year in Georgetown this fall. That shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise with the amount of talent the program graduated last year, and it was definitely a tough opener against Boston Latin Academy last week (38-0). Tech Boston, on the other hand, is fresh off a 26-20 win over Boston English. What I do know though is that the Royals have a lot of pride, and will improve every week. Throw in it being the team’s home opener, and I’m confident everything will look better on the field. Will it be enough, though?
Prediction: Tech Boston 28, Georgetown 7
Kyle’s Season Record: 2-2
