Much like the NFL and all of your fantasy football teams, even when it comes down to high school level you never want to overreact to Week 1.
It’s been a long summer for everyone.
Yes, there are preseason scrimmages. But even still, teams need at least a week to get back into “football shape,” and really get that first game under their belts to remember what it feels like to take a live-action hit — and to dish one out. Teams that had good first weeks will get even better. Teams that struggled still have plenty of time to correct mistakes and improve.
But do you know what you can properly react to?
MY FOOTBALL PICKS, BABY!
Sure, sure, sure. Admitedly — now entering my third year of doing this column — it’s not like I’ve been at this for a while. But, I don’t believe I’ve ever put up a perfect, undefeated slate in Week 1 before like I did last week. The first week is always the toughest to gauge while you try and figure out roster turnover and how our local teams are filling massive holes. Plus, throw in some non-league matchups where you’re searching everywhere to attempt to find some morsel of information on the opponent, and it quickly turns into a non-informed guessing game.
But Week 1 for your’s truly: Nailed.
So allow me to toot my own horn just this once, because unlike the 2007 Patriots, a perfect season is still within my grasp! (too soon?)
And now looking ahead to Week 2, we again have another interesting slate. Highlighted, I believe, by a rematch of a game that last year was perhaps the wildest result of the entire season: Newburyport vs. Lynnfield.
Lets get into it: and be aware of some of the kickoff time changes below.
FRIDAY’S GAMES Ipswich (0-1) at Triton (0-1), 4:15 p.m.
It wasn’t a fun start to the year last week for Triton, losing 41-7 to Lynnfield, but a slower opening start was to be expcted for the Vikings with all that they lost at the QB position, weapons and on the line. Throw in it being new coach Paul Sobolewski’s first game with the program — and the opponent being a very strong Lynnfield team — and you could see the task being a tall one.
But the Vikings, I believe, will show great improvement throughout the year and be okay.
We know the quality of returning weapons Ryan Nolan at tight end/receiver and Jayden Torres at running back, and junior Liam Friis has the leg to be a game-changer in the kicking department.
Ipswich is coming off a 40-26 loss to Manchester-Essex in which it led 12-0 after the first quarter and 18-6 at one point in the second, but surrendered 20 straight points. The Vikings will have to contain Louie Harrington, who rushed for 122 yards and two TDs in the loss.
Prediction: Ipswich 24, Triton 21.
Pentucket (1-0) at North Reading (0-1), 5 p.m.
Even a week later, still just huge congrats to Pentucket, man!
You come out in your brand new stadium for the first time in four years — after a 1-10 campaign a season ago — and in front of your home fans get an emotional 20-14 win over Hamilton-Wenham. That’s just awesome stuff.
Senior Caleb Meisner looked the part of a dual-threat QB with 193 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and three total TDs, and it appears he has the weapons to dish the rock to. Luke Zavaski, Steven Harper, Aaron Ketschke, Tedy Cloutier and Kevin Reiter are all names to watch out for in the passing game, and Georgetown resident Manny Gasca (15-85) was an absolute animal churning out tough yards in the run game.
The Panthers will be competitive week in and week out.
But it seems North Reading is still legit, too.
I was under the impression that the defending Division 5 Super Bowl champs lost a lot from last year’s roster and would take a step back — and they did. But, with a program as good as the Hornets’, that “step back” appears to be a baby one. Amesbury needed overtime to pull out a wild 40-38 season-opening thriller over the Hornets, who you can bet will be fired up for their home opener against the Panthers tonight.
Prediction: North Reading 35, Pentucket 20.
Amesbury (1-0) at Essex Tech (0-1), 6:30 p.m.
This is what I’m taking from Week 1: Amesbury is as good as I thought they’d be, it’s just that North Reading is better than I thought.
Which should make this prediction rather simple.
It’s been well documented how dominant Amesbury’s offensive line can be this year, and the Sanchez twins, Michael and Max, are in for massive seasons. Michael piled up 133 yards on 22 carries with a score last week, while Max finished with 115 yards on 16 totes with three TDs. The Redhawks did unfortunately get hit with the injury bug with QB/RB Drew Scialdone going down, but all reports indicate that sophomore signal-caller Justin Dube did a fantastic job running the offense.
Meanwhile, Essex Tech trailed Newburyport 33-0 last week before getting on the board in the second half.
Prediction: Amesbury 40, Essex Tech 12.
Lynnfield (1-0) at Newburyport (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
Remember this game last year?
Newburyport traveled up to Lynnfield in Week 4 and was able to drive home with a hard-fought victory ... 11-9 ... in overtime! A 3-3 stalemate after regulation, Jack Hadden delivered the touchdown run in OT, and Gus Webster caught the game-winning conversion from Colin Fuller after the Clippers stopped the Pioneers conversion attempt minutes earlier.
Pretty much a perfect representation of a rock fight.
But there should be more offensive fireworks this time around.
This time the Pioneers head over to James T. Stehlin Field, and do so off the backs of a 41-7 thumping of Triton last week.
Newburyport, as previously mentioned, scored 33 unanswered to open its season with a smooth win over Essex Tech, and have four of its top five rushers back from last fall. Jack Sullivan was his usual dual-threat self with 141 rushing yards (on just 7 carries), 13 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Fuller excelled at QB. The junior completed 6-of-10 passes for 87 yards and a score, and rushed for 83 more yards and three more TDs.
Also, watch out for Kane Brennan, Logan Jones, Sam Craig and Jackson DeVivo.
This will be a fun one — and completely opposite of last year.
Prediction: Newburyport 37, Lynnfield 34
2023 Season: 4-0.
Last Week: 4-0.
