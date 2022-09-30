That’s more like it.
There’s nothing like an undefeated, 4-0 week picking local football games to make you feel like you’re not as dumb as you look — and in this case, that’s pretty dumb!
Again, congrats need to be given to Triton for finally getting over the hump and beating archrival Newburyport for the first time in six years. If you were at the game, or read our recap in the Daily News, or saw any postgame video on social media, you know how emotional the win was for the Vikings. and through two games, Amesbury is looking like the powerhouse we all thought it could be.
Well, those two forces are set to collide Friday night at Landry Memorial Stadium.
Can the Vikings (2-1) push past the emotional high and lock it back in to knock off the defending CAL champs? Will Amesbury (2-0) and its potent rushing attack — 299.0 rushing yards per game, 41.0 points per game — have the same success against Ashton Wonson, Antonio Sforza, Matt Sauris and the rest of the strong Triton defensive line?
It should be a great one.
And to make matters even better, you can easily pull a weekend double-header and check out Pentucket (0-3) at Hamilton-Wenham (1-2) Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. If you’re into storylines, then you’ll love first-year Generals coach Tim Freiermuth going up against his old school — and coaches in Steve Hayden — at Pentucket that he starred for not too long ago.
That will be an emotional one for sure.
Well, without further delay, let’s get into Week 4!
Friday’s Games
Triton (2-1) at Amesbury (2-0), 6:30 p.m.
These are two teams that currently have a lot of wind at their sails. You’ve got to love the way the Vikings are moving the ball with junior captain Cole Piaseczynski (252 receiving yards, 166 rushing yards, 7 total TDs) having a fantastic season. and as alluded to in the opening, I have to believe that Ashton Wonson, Antonio Sforza, Liam Kneeland, Zach Fowler and Luke O’Leary will be the biggest O-Line/D-Line unit that Amesbury has seen thus far. But it’s not like Amesbury will be intimidated by that, and Henry O’Neill, Luke Arsenault, Nick Marden and Michael Sanchez have created a stellar 1-2-3-4 running back room. In some ways, this has a similar feeling to me as last year’s Triton vs. Pentucket Division 5 playoff game. On paper, the Panthers were the “better” roster and were having the better year. But it took a late fourth-quarter touchdown to finally keep the scrappy Vikings down on the mat for good, in what turned out to be a far more competitive game than many imagined.
Well, the Vikings aren’t those “scrappy upstarts” any more. They’re for real. But ... is Amesbury just too good this year?
Prediction: Amesbury 24, Triton 23
Newburyport (1-2) at Lynnfield (2-1), 6:30 p.m.
The Pioneers were trailing Ipswich for most of last week’s game, but scored two touchdowns in the final 4:36 to pull out the 23-19 win. That came after a loss to Marblehead in Week 2 (26-18), and a win over Saugus in Week 1 (37-0). These two teams have basically split over the last six years (5-3 edge to Lynnfield since 2016), with some blowouts on both sides along the way. Also, you have to factor in that the Pioneers’ lone loss this fall is by just one score, and to a Marblehead team that currently holds the state’s longest active winning streak at 23 games. So it’s not like that’s a bad setback by any means. But, you have to expect the Clippers to come out angry after last week’s Border Battle loss to Triton. Quarterback Sean Miles (645 passing yards) has been solid, and he’s spreading the ball around nicely to his weapons. The Clippers have also improved defensively with linebacker Jack Hadden flying to the ball on every play, and will need another big effort from their tri-captain this week.
Prediction: Newburyport 28, Lynnfield 21
Nashoba Tech (3-0) at Georgetown (0-3), 6 p.m.
0, 8, 22. That’s the amount of points, in order, Georgetown has scored through three games this fall, as the team has been trending up. and the Royals are also expecting the return of junior back Carter Lucido soon, which will only help. In the meantime, though, it’s been Jake Thompson and Thomas Cahill leading the way. But things will be tough this week against an undefeated Nashoba defense that hasn’t allowed more than 12 points in a game yet. Will the Royals be the first to surpass that mark?
Prediction: Nashoba Tech 26, Georgetown 8
Saturday’s Games
Pentucket (0-3) at Hamilton-Wenham (1-2), 2:30 p.m.
It wasn’t too long ago that Tim Freiermuth was starring on the gridiron at Pentucket for coach Steve Hayden. Now, the first-year Generals coach gets to face his former team — where he was an assistant coach the past couple of years — and mentor. Both teams aren’t as strong as they were a year ago, but this still should be a good, competitive game. Coincidentally, both teams are also coming off shutout losses to two of the CAL’s top teams (Pentucket: 48-0 to North Reading; HW: 32-0 to Amesbury). The Generals have looked a tad better on offense, however, which I think will give them the slight edge along with being at home.
Prediction: Hamilton-Wenham 16, Pentucket 14
Kyle’s Season Record: 8-5
Last Week: 4-0
