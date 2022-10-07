Hard to believe how quickly the fall season is flying by.
We’re in Week 5 aleady, man!
That aside, after an admittedly rough start to “Kyle’s Crystal Ball” this fall, we’ve certainly heated up as of late. Last week was my second straight week with a perfect 4-0 record picking local games, bringing my season-long record up to well above .500.
A task that a pair of local teams are trying to do Friday night as well.
Newburyport (2-2) is back home after a defensive slugfest at Lynnfield, while Triton (2-2) is looking to bounce back from last week’s shootout in Amesbury. Their Week 5 opponents are quite different, though, as the Clippers get winless Pentucket while the Vikings have to travel to undefeated North Reading.
Can both climb over that “magic” .500 record barrier?
It should be another fun weekend. Here we go!
Friday’s Games
Triton (2-2) at North Reading (4-0), 6 p.m.
The “Schedule Gods” did Triton no favors here. After a hard-fought, emotional win over archrival Newburyport two weeks ago, the Vikings were gifted with arguably the two best teams in the CAL — Amesbury and North Reading — in back-to-back games. Vikings quarterback Max Ciaramitaro carved up Amesbury last week to the tune of 271 yards and 4 touchdowns, and Cole Piaseczynski continued to dominate with 191 total yards and 3 TDs. But the defense struggled to get a stop in what ended up being a 40-35 loss, and North Reading’s offense will offer no rest. The Hornets are first in the CAL averaging 43.8 ppg, are Division 5 championship favorites and are led by QB Alex Carucci and RB Will Batten. The Vikings will need their A-plus game to steal this one on the road — which is of course always possible.
This will be competitive, but ...
Prediction: North Reading 35, Triton 21
Pentucket (0-4) at Newburyport (2-2), 6:30 p.m.
From trusted sources, despite their record Pentucket coaches Steve Hayden and Dan Leary still have an excellent group of kids who come to practice every day eager to learn. With a young roster — and also with playing every game on the road while the new field is still being constructed — that attitude is crucial for the Panthers’ future success. But, having been shut out in three of four games, will the Panthers offense come alive against a stout Newburyport defense? The Clippers are coming off an epic 11-9 overtime win over Lynnfield, and guys like Jack Hadden (30 tackles in 3 games), Brendon Smith (21 tackles/4 games), Logan Jones, Gus Webster and Ryan Miles have all made plays defensively. Also, you never want to get too caught up in the MIAA power rankings this early, but the Clippers are at No. 14 in Division 4 and wouldn’t want a blemish against a winless team in a lower division on its resume.
Is that more motivation for the Panthers, perhaps?
Prediction: Newburyport 28, Pentucket 7
Ipswich (0-4) at Amesbury (3-0), 6:30 p.m.
Tough to predict a “trap game” here. While Triton certainly had a couple of opportunites to win that game last week, Amesbury still took advantage of its breaks and made every big play when it needed to. Amesbury’s offensive line has been excellent all year, and we all knew the talent of guys like Henry O’Neill, Luke Arsenault and Nick Marden heading into the season. On the other side, things have been tough for Ipswich only averaging 12.3 ppg while surrendering a league-worst 37.8. The CAL’s second-best offense (only behind North Reading) going up against the CAL’s worst defense? That doesn’t sound like a good recipe to me.
Prediction: Amesbury 40, Ipswich 8
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown (0-4) at Lowell Catholic (4-0)
Georgetown has improved every week, but this is going to be a tough one. Lowell Catholic looked great again in a 32-12 blowout of KIPP Academy last week, the same KIPP Academy team that beat the Royals, 42-22, two weeks ago. The Crusaders have won their four games by an average of 31.3 points, and are led by running back Nick Sawyer and defensive standouts Alijah Iraola and Joe Farina. The Royals will have their hands full on the road, but Jake Thompson and Thomas Cahill are coming off strong games and junior back Carter Lucido returned last week.
Prediction: Lowell Catholic 33, Georgetown 8
Kyle’s Season Record: 12-5
Last Week: 4-0
