It’s a rivalry that dates back to youth football days.
Ask anyone on the Amesbury roster — especially the seniors — and they all still remember what it was like growing up playing against North Reading.
Spoiler alert: It wasn’t pretty.
“It’s all basically the same group of guys on both teams from back in those days,” said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. “I think North Reading’s kids sort of developed physically a little earlier, so back in those youth days there was a stretch where they beat our guys like four times in a row or something like that. and our kids haven’t forgotten that. They still have that hunger inside of them and that chip on their shoulder to beat North Reading.”
Friday night, what’s becoming clearer as the two best teams in the CAL are set to square off in North Reading with kickoff at 6 p.m. Don’t believe me, just look at the stats.
North Reading enters the game 5-0. Amesbury is 4-0.
North Reading’s offense averages a league-best 44.4 points per game. Amesbury averages 42.5.
North Reading’s defense limits opponents to a league-best 10.2 points per game. Amesbury is right behind at 11.8
North Reading has won by an average of 34.2 points per game. Amesbury is at 30.8.
It’s simply two juggernauts set to do battle.
Flash back to the 2021 “Fall 2” season, however, and Amesbury was able to make amends for those youth horrors with a 20-0 win. That only continued last year, when an epic back-and-forth battle ended when Aaron Beruti knocked down the potential game-tying 2-point conversion pass to clinch Amesbury’s 30-28 victory.
It was dubbed a fairly big upset, and this year might be even bigger.
North Reading was the heavy favorite heading into that game last year, and used the loss to fuel a run to the Division 5 state championship. The Hornets did lose in the title game to Swampscott, but returned much of their core to the roster this fall. Now, ranked No. 6 in the latest MIAA Division 5 power rankings, the Hornets are once again a favorite to win it all.
But Amesbury, No. 3 in Division 7, has been equally dominant.
“It’s going to take some good team defense and a clean game of football to beat them,” said McQueen. “No one is going to out-athlete North Reading in the CAL this year. They’re just so much more athletic at the skill positions than basically everybody. But we’ve had a good week of practice and the kids understand what we want them to execute. I really like the energy our guys have brought throughout the week.
“They’ve seen everyone pick against them this week even though they’ve won the past two times, so there’s still that chip on their shoulder.”
It’s setting up to be a truly epic night.
But switching gears to making picks, after my third straight week of going 4-0, confidence is at an all-time high. Amesbury-North Reading is certainly the headliner in the CAL this week, but there’s definitely a handful of other interesting games.
Let’s get into it!
And lastly, before I forget, you have to again trust that this article was signed, sealed and sent to publish hours before Georgetown and Whittier kicked off Thursday night.
I pinky promise.
Thursday’s Games
Georgetown (0-5) at Whittier (1-4), 6 p.m.
The season hasn’t gone the way either of these two teams envisioned. The Wildcats got in the win column last week against Minuteman (29-6), while the Royals are still looking to break through after a tough loss to a very strong Lowell Catholic team (47-8). But despite the records, I think this will be a sneaky-good game. Thomas Cahill and Jake Thompson are proven weapons for the Royals, who will also have a healthier Carter Lucido back, and Fabio Encarnacion has been electric with his growing touches averaging 16.8 yards per carry (5-84-1) and 9.0 yards per reception (6-54). On the other side, Whittier QB Cam West has thrown for 1,112 yards and 9 TDs in five games, with top targets Daniel Knowlton, Thomas Galvin and Nick Almanzar being the main beneficiaries. But with heavy rain in the forecast Thursday night, will that limit the Wildcats’ spread offense? The sloppier the conditions I feel will only benefit the Royals.
My good friends at The Eagle-Tribune predicted Whittier to win this in a runaway. I say not so fast!
Prediction: Georgetown 14, Whittier 8
Friday’s Games
Amesbury (4-0) at North Reading (5-0), 6 p.m.
Well, here we are. What will very likely be the “Game of the Year” in the CAL. The two best offenses and the two best defenses in the league, the two undefeated juggernauts, going at it. I have to be honest with you all, though, and say that I do have a fear with this game. My fear is that North Reading is just too stacked this year. Returning CAL Kinney MVP and All-Star QB Alex Carucci, wideout Craig Rubino and running back Will Batten only scratch the surface of the firepower the Hornets have to offer, and I wouldn’t be shocked if there’s a year’s worth of frustration from last year’s game ready to be unleashed. For what it’s worth as well, common opponents show that the Hornets had a non-competitive 48-7 blowout of Triton, while Amesbury went back-and-forth with the Vikings before eventually coming out ahead.
But I know better.
Amesbury has too much pride and talent for this to get out of hand, and can certainly win this. It’ll take a clean game on both sides of the ball, but the absolute last phrase I’d use to describe Henry O’Neill, Luke Arsenault and Nick Marden is “chronic fumblers.”
Strap in, folks. and make sure you get there early!
Prediction: North Reading 42, Amesbury 36
Pentucket (0-5) at Lynnfield (3-2), 6:30 p.m.
I’m confident that better days are ahead for the Panthers. It may not show in the scoreboard this year, but the program has too much pride and too good a coaching staff to be down for long. A positive sign has been senior running back Jackson Rich emerging to create a nice 1-2 punch with Johnny Igoe. Over the last two games, Rich has a combined 102 yards on just 17 carries with a touchdown. Lynnfield, however, seems to be in that middle to upper-middle of the CAL this year, and is coming off a 30-0 shutout of Hamilton-Wenham. The Pioneers most likely take care of business at home here.
Prediction: Lynnfield 30, Pentucket 14
Triton (2-3) at Ipswich (0-5), 6:30 p.m.
After four straight grueling weeks (at Shawsheen, Newburyport, at Amesbury, at North Reading), this should be a welcome respite for Triton. For some perspective, the combined record of the Vikings’ last four opponents is 17-2, and three of those games were on the road. The Vikings are traveling again this week, but Ipswich is averaging just 9.8 points per game while surrending a CAL-worst 39.8. Area scoring leader Cole Piaseczynski was bottled up by the Hornets last Friday, but should see more room to run here. and area passing leader Max Ciaramitaro should be able to pick apart his favorite matchups with Ethan Tate, Nathan Miller, Ryan Nolan and Matt Sauris all being good options. Also, despite the lopsided loss to the Hornets last week, I still liked seeing bruising back Josh Rodriguez have a good game with 72 yards on just 6 carries and a TD. When the Vikings were trying to salt the game away against Newburyport a few weeks ago, he was the reliable, sturdy back the team gave the final carries to. With Piaseczynski and Rodriguez, it’s almost like what the Green Bay Packers have with Aaron Jones being the shifty, dual-threat option, while A.J. Dillon is the between-the-tackles closer.
Prediction: Triton 42, Ipswich 14
Saturday’s Games
Newburyport (3-2) at Hamilton-Wenham (2-3)
Looking at this game, I see one key trend. Newburyport has held opponents to just 15.0 ppg over its last three games — with three of those six combined TDs allowed coming in either overtime (Lynnfield) or with the backups in (Pentucket) — while Hamilton-Wenham has been shut out in two of its last three. Linebacker Jack Hadden has been a monster, and with how well that defensive unit is playing, I think it’ll be tough for the inconsistent Generals’ offense to find success. Also, sophomore QB Colin Fuller has stepped in admirably for the injured Sean Miles, and has helped the Clippers to two straight wins. Not sure if Miles will return on Saturday, but whoever gets the start under center should help the Clippers make it three in a row.
Prediction: Newburyport 30, Hamilton-Wenham 8
Kyle’s Season Record: 16-5
Last Week: 4-0
