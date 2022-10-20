We’re getting closer to that time of the year again.
To make a college basketball, “March Madness,” analogy, “Selection Sunday” is almost here, and each team across the state is trying to boost its resume over the final couple of weeks of the regular season.
And two local teams in particular are right on that “bubble.”
Newburyport (4-2) came in at No. 17 in the latest MIAA Division 4 rankings, while Triton (3-3) is at No. 12 in Division 5. As a reminder, the top-16 teams in each division make the playoffs, with the top-8 earning a first-round home game.
The Clippers, however, have an excellent opportunity in front of them.
Friday night, the team will welcome in North Reading (5-1) — ranked No. 5 in Division 5 — to James T. Stehlin Stadium, with a chance to add a real statement win to their season. A victory, you would imagine, would vault the Clippers safely into the Division 4 field. But could a loss, if the game is kept close — as in within 14 points — also help? The Hornets come in with an MIAA rating — determined by a team’s average margain of victory and opponent’s rating — of 9.79, more than double the Clippers rating of 4.69.
Other scores across Division 4 will, of course, also alter the standings.
But, with only winless Ipswich (0-6) — a team in a lower division — on the schedule after North Reading, you have to imagine the Clippers want to earn a win Friday night and leave nothing up to chance that final week.
As for Triton, which again stands at No. 12, there can be no slip-up this week at home against Hamilton-Wenham (2-4). A win wouldn’t do all that much while a loss would be devastating, and the Vikings would then end their regular season traveling to a good Lynnfield (4-2) team next week. Two wins might be enough for the Vikings to jump up and grab a home game. Would going 1-1, however, keep the Vikings in the field?
It should be a fascinating weekend.
Also, in case you didn’t see, we only have four local games to pick this week. Due to low numbers caused by a mountain of injuries, Georgetown had to unfortunately forfeit its game Friday night against Lynn Tech.
Away we go!
Friday’s Games
Pentucket (0-6) at Ipswich (0-6), 6:30 p.m.
This is as good a chance as any for the Panthers to pick up their first win. Both programs are similarly very young, which you have to imagine has led to their struggling offenses, as well as defenses that have each let up more that 33.0 points per game. Ipswich’s Matt McGowan and Henry Wright rushed for a combined 253 yards in last week’s loss to Triton, so Pentucket will have to deal with those two. But the Panthers have a “dynamic duo” of their own with Johnny Igoe and Jackson Rich. It’s been a roller coaster last few years for Pentucket. But I don’t see the program going winless in the 2021 “Fall 2” season, then making a run to the Division 5 semifinals last year, to then going back to being winless again this fall.
Prediction: Pentucket 21, Ipswich 18
North Reading (5-1) at Newburyport (4-2), 6:30 p.m.
Besides Amesbury, there’s probably no team in the CAL more confident right now than Newburyport. The Clippers have ripped off three straight solid wins, over which the defense has held opponents to just 12.3 ppg. Sophomore QB Colin Fuller has continued to play very well for the injured Sean Miles, who did return in last week’s game and completed a pass. But offensively, the Clippers have found their ground attack with Jack Hadden, Jack Sullivan and Kane Brennan all averaging over 6.0 yards per carry for the season. The question, however, is how angry an uber-athletic and explosive North Reading squad will be after last week’s loss to Amesbury? QB Alex Carucci (4 total TDs) was still excellent last week for the Hornets, and both Will Batten and Craig Rubino can take one to the house on any given play. Also, the Hornets and Clippers now sit tied atop the CAL Kinney standings, with Friday’s game giving the winner an inside track to the title.
As we’ve said all year, it’ll take any team’s A-game to beat North Reading.
A win would surely get the Clippers safely into the Division 4 playoff field, right?
Could a close loss to a team with double the MIAA rating — despite being in a lower division — also help the Clippers?
Prediction: North Reading 35, Newburyport 24
Amesbury (5-0) at Lynnfield (4-2), 6:30 p.m.
Have to be careful here if you’re Amesbury. After last week’s emotional and massive win over North Reading, the last thing you’d want to do is slip up against a strong Lynnfield team and bring the outright CAL title back into question. The Pioneers will also be at home, and now boast the league’s best scoring defense holding opponents to just 10.5 ppg. ... Buuuuut, that title belonged to North Reading a week ago, and Amesbury just went into a hostile stadium and hung 30 on the Hornets. The four-headed RB hydra of Michael Sanchez (30-263-1), Luke Arsenault (47-345-6), Nick Marden (54-413-8) and Henry O’Neill (52-336-6) are all averaging over 6.5 yards per carry, and that Amesbury offensive line is moving everybody. I don’t dare pick against Amesbury after what it did last week, and I know Colin McQueen and his coaching staff will have their focused group of kids ready to go.
Just be careful.
Prediction: Amesbury 40, Lynnfield 20
Hamilton-Wenham (2-4) at Triton (3-3), 6:30 p.m.
As discussed in the opening, this is a must-win for the Vikings. But, hopefully that shouldn’t be too much of an issue. The Vikings showed plenty of promise through the gauntlet of their schedule, and got back on track with a nice win over Ipswich last week. Quarterback Max Ciaramitaro (59-95-1,015, 12 TDS, 62.1% completion) is quietly having a fantastic season under center, and shifty back Jayden Torres found the endzone last week to add yet another weapon to this talented offense. Also, shout out to the big fella Ashton Wonson rushing in a two-point conversion last week! You gotta love seeing offensive/defensive linemen scoring some points. But getting back to Friday night’s game, an inconsistent Hamilton-Wenham offense will come in averaging just 12.0 ppg. The banged-up Generals were also without four key starters against Newburyport last week, so health is also a concern.
Prediction: Triton 42, Hamilton-Wenham 14
Kyle’s Season Record: 19-7
Last Week: 3-2
