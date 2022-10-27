Seven weeks down, one to go.
Well, at least as far as the regular season is concerned.
After two straight months of solid football in the Daily News area and across the state, teams head down the home stretch trying to add a final stamp to their playoff resumes. The MIAA has also announced that the playoff brackets — top-16 in each division qualify — will be released on Monday (10/31) at 10 a.m.
Here are some observations from each division.
--In Division 1, Boston College High has benefited from a strong schedule. The Eagles (1-6) are currently in the field at No. 16 despite their record, mainly because their 14.2716 “Opponent Rating” ranks second in the division.
--In Division 2, currently, undefeated Peabody (7-0) has the toughest draw by far. The No. 3 Tanners would get a strong North Andover team out of the Merrimack Valley in the first round, then draw No. 6 Catholic Memorial in the quarterfinals. Of course, Catholic Memorial (6-0) has crushed everyone its faced this fall, has the state’s longest winning streak (22 games) and is regarded by many as not only the best team in the state, but in all of New England.
--In Division 3, four undefeated teams are led by Milton (No. 1) and Wakefield (No. 2) at the top. Ranked at No. 8, defending state champion Marblehead (5-1) will have a tough road back to the title game.
--In Division 4, No. 17 Newburyport (4-3) is not the only team with a winning record currently sitting outside of the playoff field. South High Community (No. 18, 6-1), Falmouth (No. 19, 5-1), Salem (No. 21, 5-2) and Nauset Regional (No. 24, 4-3) are also on the outside looking in.
--In Division 5, defending champion Swampscott (3-4) is in serious trouble of missing the field entirely. Big Blue, ranked No. 16, has to win at Masconomet Friday night to get in.
--In Division 6, there are no undefeated teams and only one winless team (Saint Paul Diocesan).
--In Division 7, undefeated Drury (5-0) is currently outside of the playoff field at No. 20. Playing one less game due to taking a bye week may hurt, as well as the team’s division-worst “Opponent Rating” (-24.2705). Strength of schedule is of course important, but would it be a good look to leave an undefeated team outside of the playoffs?
--In Division 8, undefeated Hull (7-0) — ranked No. 2 — looks ready to avenge its Super Bowl loss to Randolph from a year ago. As for CAL teams, Manchester-Essex (4-3) is ranked No. 3.
And not that anyone has asked, but “Football Picks” will continue into the playoffs and until Thanksgiving. Basically, as long as there’s a local team playing, there will be picks.
I’ve come to enjoy writing this article quite a bit during the season.
Here we go!
Friday’s Games
Essex Tech (4-3) at Georgetown (0-7), 5:30 p.m.
Essex Tech is coming off a tough loss to Arlington Catholic, but Georgetown has had to forfeit its last 1.5 games due to a lack of players because of injuries. As of writing this article, this game is still on — suggesting that the Royals have enough players returning to safely field a team. That is of course a positive sign, as Georgetown seniors like Jake Thompson, Thomas Cahill, Fabio Encarnacion and Charlie Popielski deserve the chance to play. The Royals will have to contend with dual-threat Essex Tech quarterback Harry Lynch, who has 563 yards and 9 TDs through the air and another 434 yards and 7 scores on the ground.
Prediction: Essex Tech 33, Georgetown 14
Triton (4-3) at Lynnfield (5-2), 6:30 p.m.
Big opportunity for the Vikings here. Lynnfield is a very strong team that just shocked the CAL by beating Amesbury last week, and has the league’s best scoring defense at 11.3 ppg. But after last week’s emotional win, will there be a letdown for the Pioneers? I don’t really see that happening, as the Pioneers — ranked No. 5 in Division 6 — will be fired up for their Senior Night. So the Vikings will have to go into hostile territory and earn it, which they’re more than capable of doing. Max Ciaramitaro, Cole Piaseczynski and the rest of the team have played some solid football all year, with a 47-8 loss to North Reading being the only eye-popping blemish on the schedule. But after two straight comfortable wins, I like the way the Triton offense is shaping up with Ethan Tate, Matt Sauris and Ryan Nolan alongside Piaseczynski in the receiving game, and Josh Rodriguez and Jayden Torres emerging alongside in the running game. Plus defensively, Antonio Sforza (2 sacks in 2 straight games) is emerging as a disruptive force on that line next to Ashton Wonson.
The Vikings (No. 11) should be in the Division 5 field win or lose.
But a victory Friday night would probably see a first-round playoff game come to Byfield.
Prediction: Triton 22, Lynnfield 18
Pentucket (0-7) at Amesbury (5-1), 6:30 p.m.
Man, this is a tough spot for the Panthers to find themselves in. Last week’s loss was an eye-opener for Amesbury and an important lesson learned, and I believe a team with legit championship aspirations will only benefit from it. That means a refocused, angry Amesbury squad, which I bet any amount of money won’t turn the ball over six times again. After averaging 300.0 rushing yards on the dot over its first five games, Amesbury only had 157 on 41 carries last week (3.8 per carry). But offensive linemen Will Arsenault, Aiden Donovan, Daniel Hutchings, Brady Nash and Kyle Palen will get that push going again, so expect that final rushing total back around the 300s.
Prediction: Amesbury 42, Pentucket 7
Ipswich (1-6) at Newburyport (4-3), 6:30 p.m.
Ranked at No. 17 in Division 4, this is simply a must-win for Newburyport if it wants to see the playoffs. But even then — with a potential win over the struggling Tigers probably not helping their power rating too much — the Clippers may also need some outside help from across the division to get in. However, that’s not anything the team can control. The only thing the Clippers can control is how they play Friday night, and offensive lineman and newly-minted captain Niko Silverio should help the team rebound from last week’s loss to North Reading. Ipswich’s Henry Wright (103-655-7) and Matt McGowan (84-547-3) are absolute warriors, and are two of the top-4 rushers in the Salem News area. But the Clippers have the athletes — with the likes of Jack Hadden and Logan Jones -- to deal with them, even if the Tigers will come in high off their first win of the season over Pentucket last week.
Take care of business, and then see where the chips fall.
Prediction: Newburyport 35, Ipswich 7
Kyle’s Season Record: 21-9
Last Week: 2-2
