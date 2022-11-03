I mean, how much really needs to be said?
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, so lets just get straight into the picks.
Actually, a little bit of housekeeping beforehand. There are three playoff games this week (Newburyport, Triton, Amesbury) and two non-playoff games (Pentucket, Georgetown). Below, the playoff games will be identified with the team’s seeding next to it, but figured to throw that note in there in case it wasn’t clear.
Also, Georgetown’s game was forfeited last week after the picks article had already been released. It is just going down as a non-game as far my predictions go, and is not reflected in any way in the overall season record.
Here we go!
Friday’s Games
Georgetown (0-8) at Excel Academy (0-6), 6:30 p.m.
Lets start with the non-playoff slate. After two straight forfeits due to lack of players, Georgetown is finally healthy enough to be back on the football field Friday night. Obviously, looking at the records here, both teams have struggled this fall. But, I can only imagine how much it killed the Royals to be sitting on the sidelines the past couple of weeks, and Jake Thompson, Thomas Cahill and Charlie Popielski will have the team ready to go.
Prediction: Georgetown 24, Excel Academy 16
No. 10 Triton (5-3) at No. 7 Apponequet (6-1), 6:30 p.m.
You know, maybe the Vikings just need to embrace the underdog role. I know excitement was high after last week’s win over Lynnfield that a home playoff game would be coming to Byfield. But, it appears most Divison 5 teams above the Vikings also won last week, so an 80-mile trip south through Boston rush hour traffic awaits instead. South Coast Conference champion Apponequet is coming in on fire, having won its last six games after a season-opening loss to Middleborough. Harrison Lemieux and Jackson Gagnier will be names to watch for the Lakers, who, according to SouthCoast Today, will be hosting their first playoff game in “at least a decade.” So, quite similar to the Vikings in that sense. Will that give the Lakers an extra jolt? Probably, but you certainly can’t count the Vikings out — especially in a 7-10 matchup which are usually coin-tosses.
Have the Lakers seen a duel-threat weapon as deadly as Cole Piaseczynski this year (506 rushing yards, 500 receiving yards, 16 TDs)? Have they seen a line as big as Ashton Wonson, Zach Fowler, Antonio Sforza and Luke O’Leary?
Call me a homer, but I think the Vikings want to prove that they believe they should have been seeded higher.
Prediction: Triton 27, Apponequet 24
No. 16 Newburyport (5-3) at No. 1 Duxbury (7-0), 7 p.m.
Lets start with positives for Newburyport. The Clippers are winners of four of their last five, and over those four victories they’ve held opponents to just 12.8 ppg. Quarterback Sean Miles, who missed a couple of games during the middle of the season and was slowly worked back in, looked great in last week’s win over Ipswich. He threw for 138 yards, rushed for another 104 and had five total touchdowns, hitting older brother Ryan Miles for a pair of scores as well as Jack Hadden and Logan Jones. But to earn this shocking upset, the Clippers will need their A-plus game. Duxbury, which averages 39.4 ppg and has won all its games by an average of 24.4 ppg, seems to be a team on a mission. The Dragons lost by a point to Scituate in last year’s Division 4 Super Bowl, and are back this year looking for blood. Quarterback Matt Festa has thrown 21 TDs to just 3 inerceptions on the season, and watch out for running back Alex Barlow and top receiver Chris Walsh.
Also, Duxbury was clearly the No. 1 overall team in D4 according to the MIAA.
The Dragons finished the regular season with a “power rating” of 25.3340.
No. 2 Grafton (8-0) was at 14.9840.
That’s a huge gap.
Prediction: Duxbury 42, Newburyport 14
No. 13 Boston Latin Acad. (6-2) at No. 4 Amesbury (6-1), 6:30 p.m.
An interesting matchup for sure, but one Amesbury certainly won’t take lightly. I still firmly believe that surprising loss to Lynnfield a couple of weeks ago will only benefit Amesbury, which will also do something special at halftime Friday night. The program will be unveiling a sign at Landry Memorial Stadium to commemorate the life of former Amesbury athlete Troy Marden (AHS 2019), who tragically passed away in 2019. His brother, Nick Marden, is a returning Daily News All-Star who has rushed for a team-high 580 yards and 9 TDs this year. Emotions will be high all around, and a big game from Nick wouldn’t shock anybody. I also think this will be a case where Amesbury playing in a tough CAL conference against bigger opponents (Newburyport, Triton, North Reading, Lynnfield) will also help. Boston Latin is a good team with a good record, but its opponents this fall leave a lot to be desired.
Prediction: Amesbury 40, Boston Latin Academy 14
Saturday’s Games
Pentucket (0-8) at Northeast Metro (2-6), 10:30 a.m.
Junior Caleb Meisner and freshman Max Cloutier have both shown promise as young QBs for the Panthers, and will get more opportunities to improve this fall in the non-playoff slate. It’s always tough predicting these types of games, but looking at scores, Northeast seems like a pretty solid 2-6 team. Northeast hung pretty tough against North Reading (35-20), Greater Lowell (34-30), Swampscott (41-32) and Gloucester (21-20) this year despite all those games ending in losses, and finished not too far out of the playoff field at No. 20 in Division 5.
Prediction: Northeast Metro 35, Pentucket 10
Kyle’s Season Record: 24-9
Last Week: 3-0
