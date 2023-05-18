Henry Sheldon track 5

Blake Parker and the Newburyport track team will host the CAL Open on Saturday (9 a.m.).

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Friday, May 19

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Softball

Newburyport at Ipswich, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newburyport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Baseball

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Triton, noon

Softball

Andover at Triton, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Newburyport at Amesbury, 9 a.m.

Girls Track and Field

Newburyport at Amesbury, 9 a.m.

