Friday, May 19
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Softball
Newburyport at Ipswich, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Newburyport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Baseball
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Triton, noon
Softball
Andover at Triton, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Newburyport at Amesbury, 9 a.m.
Girls Track and Field
Newburyport at Amesbury, 9 a.m.
