GTown lax 2

Kelsey Clancey and Georgetown girls lacrosse travel to Ipswich on Friday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Friday, May 12

Boys Lacrosse

Ipswich at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown at Ipswich, 6 p.m.

Softball

Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Newburyport at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Manchester at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Baseball

Manchester at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; North Reading at Triton, 10 a.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 11 a.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Swampscott at Pentucket, 10 a.m.

