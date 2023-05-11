Friday, May 12
Boys Lacrosse
Ipswich at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown at Ipswich, 6 p.m.
Softball
Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Newburyport at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Manchester at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Baseball
Manchester at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; North Reading at Triton, 10 a.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 11 a.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Swampscott at Pentucket, 10 a.m.
