Meg Freiermuth and Pentucket host a big game against Amesbury on Friday.

Friday, Oct. 22

Field Hockey

Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; St. Mary's at Georgetown, 4 p.m.

Football

Newburyport at North Reading, 6 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Georgetown at Greater Lawrence, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Boys Cross Country

Tabor Academy at Governor's Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Tabor Academy at Governor's Academy, 5 p.m.

Field Hockey

St Marks at Governor's Academy, 3 p.m.

Football

Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 1 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 1 p.m.; Milton Academy at Governor's Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Essex Tech, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Triton at Whittier, 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Whittier at Triton, 12:30 p.m.

