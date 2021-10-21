Friday, Oct. 22
Field Hockey
Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; St. Mary's at Georgetown, 4 p.m.
Football
Newburyport at North Reading, 6 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Georgetown at Greater Lawrence, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Boys Cross Country
Tabor Academy at Governor's Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Tabor Academy at Governor's Academy, 5 p.m.
Field Hockey
St Marks at Governor's Academy, 3 p.m.
Football
Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 1 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 1 p.m.; Milton Academy at Governor's Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Essex Tech, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Triton at Whittier, 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Whittier at Triton, 12:30 p.m.
