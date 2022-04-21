Connors action

Chloe Connors and Triton will host Georgetown Friday morning.

Friday, April 22

Baseball

Mystic Valley at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Essex Tech at Newburyport, 11 a.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Essex Tech, 10 a.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown at Triton, 10 a.m.

Softball

Amesbury at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; Whittier at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Georgetown at Mystic Valley, 12 p.m.; Cambridge at Triton, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Triton at North Andover, 3 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Triton at North Andover, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Baseball

Whittier at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; Triton at Essex Tech, 11 a.m.

Softball

Amesbury at Concord-Carlisle, 11 a.m.

