Friday, April 22
Baseball
Mystic Valley at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Essex Tech at Newburyport, 11 a.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Essex Tech, 10 a.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown at Triton, 10 a.m.
Softball
Amesbury at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; Whittier at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Georgetown at Mystic Valley, 12 p.m.; Cambridge at Triton, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Triton at North Andover, 3 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Triton at North Andover, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Baseball
Whittier at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; Triton at Essex Tech, 11 a.m.
Softball
Amesbury at Concord-Carlisle, 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.