Annabelle Sylvanowicz and Pentucket have the much-anticipated ALS Cup at Newburyport on Saturday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Friday, Oct. 15

Football

Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Lynnfield at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Greater Lawrence at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Boys Cross Country

Governor's Academy at Nobles, 4 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Nobles at Governor's Academy, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Governor's Academy at Lawrence Academy, 12 p.m.

Football

Governor's Academy at Tabor Academy, 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pentucket at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Pentucket at Newburyport, 5 p.m.

