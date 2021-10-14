Friday, Oct. 15
Football
Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Lynnfield at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Boys Cross Country
Governor's Academy at Nobles, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Nobles at Governor's Academy, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Governor's Academy at Lawrence Academy, 12 p.m.
Football
Governor's Academy at Tabor Academy, 1 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pentucket at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Pentucket at Newburyport, 5 p.m.
