Friday, Sept. 16
Football
Bedford at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Triton at Shawsheen Valley, 7 p.m.; Amesbury at Wayland, 7 p.m.; Tech Boston at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Golf
North Reading at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Girls Soccer
St. Mary's at Newburyport, 12 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
Field Hockey
Rockport at Triton, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Amesbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Pentucket, 4:45 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.