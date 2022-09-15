FH 3

Sammy Kelly (1) and the undefeated Triton field hockey teams will host Rockport on Monday at 4 p.m.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Friday, Sept. 16

Football

Bedford at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Triton at Shawsheen Valley, 7 p.m.; Amesbury at Wayland, 7 p.m.; Tech Boston at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Golf

North Reading at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Girls Soccer

St. Mary's at Newburyport, 12 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19

Field Hockey

Rockport at Triton, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Amesbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Whittier at Pentucket, 4:45 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you