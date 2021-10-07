Amesbury soccer

Amesbury and Avery Hallinan will host Lynnfield Friday at 3:45 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Field Hockey

Pentucket at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.

Football

Amesbury at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Rockport at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Newburyport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Boys Cross Country

Rivers at Governor’s Academy, 4 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.

Field Hockey

Governor’s Academy at BB&N, 12 p.m.

Football

Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 1:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 2 p.m.; Georgetown at Minuteman, 7 p.m.

