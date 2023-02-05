Friday, Feb. 3 highlights

Boys Basketball

Georgetown 72, Amesbury 50

Georgetown (72): Walsh 4-0-11, Lasquade 9-5-23, Yones 8-2-19, Duggan 0-0-0, Alcantara 2-0-4, Davies 0-0-0, Kent 1-0-3, Andujar 5-0-11, Rosario 0-0-0, Vargas 0-1-1. Totals 29-8-72

Amesbury (50): Missaoiui 2-3-7, Delong 0-0-0, Cox 2-0-4, Dube 3-1-8, Dalton 4-4-12, Mackie 0-0-0, Arsenault 0-0-0, Heidt 2-2-6, O’Neil 2-0-4, Marden 2-5-9. Totals 17-15-50

3-pointers: G — Walsh 3, Yones, Kent, Andujar; A — Dube

Georgetown (11-3): 12192219 72

Amesbury (1-12): 10141511 50

Girls Basketball

Pentucket 57, Lynnfield 29

Pentucket (57): A. Conover 1-0-2, Cloutier 0-4-4, Thompson 2-4-8, S. Bellacqua 2-0-4, K. Conover 0-0-0, Gagnon 2-0-5, DiBurro 4-0-10, Dube 2-2-8, G. Bellacqua 6-0-12, Wisniewski 0-0-0, King 1-2-4, Dancewicz 0-0-0, Foley 0-0-0, Crowe 0-0-0. Totals 20-12-57

3-pointers: DiBurro 2, Dube 2, Gagnon

Pentucket (12-4): 1418169 57

Lynnfield:95411 29

Georgetown 52, Amesbury 33

Amesbury (33): Levasseur 1-4-6, Bolth 0-0-0, Marden 3-0-7, Costigan 0-0-0, Kimball 6-4-18, Bentley 0-2-2. Totals 10-10-33

Georgetown (52): Pierson 0-0-0, T. Marcelin 8-0-18, Loewen 0-0-0, Morrison 1-2-4, C. Ziolkowski 4-1-11, Davies 1-2-4, Upite 0-2-2, N. Marcelin 6-1-13. Totals 20-8-52

3-pointers: G — T. Marcelin 2, C. Ziolkowski 2; A — Kimball 2, Marden

Records: Amesbury 1-15, Georgetown 10-4

Newburyport 56, Triton 34

Triton (34): D’Andrea 1-0-2, Frary 1-1-4, Lesinski 1-0-2, B. Martin 0-0-0, Kiricoples 3-4-10, B. Welch 0-0-0, Basile 1-0-2, Liebert 5-4-14, M. Welch 0-0-0, Hatheway 0-0-0. Totals 12-9-34

Newburyport (56): Anthony 0-0-0, McElhinney 5-1-12, McDonald 0-0-0, Hopwood 0-0-0, Ward 3-1-7, Metsker 1-2-4, Seidel 1-0-2, Pavao 3-0-6, Schwab 0-0-0, Downey 0-0-0, O. Foley 2-1-5, McCormack 1-0-2, E. Foley 6-6-18. Totals 22-11-56

3-pointers: N — McElhinney; T — Frary

Triton (3-13):511414 34

Newburyport (14-1): 211898 56

Boys Skiing

Newburyport splits

Meet Results: North Andover 80, Haverhill/Pentucket 55; Newburyport 80, North Andover 55; Masconomet 71, Newburyport 64; St. John’s Prep 112, Masconomet 23.5; St. John’s Prep 116, Hamilton-Wenham 19; Andover 83, Hamilton-Wenham 53

Winner and top area placers: 1. Josh Haarmann (SJP) 25.93; 5. Jayden Pabst (H/P) 27.26; 6. Tracy Reed (N) 28.02; 7. Henry Hartford (H/P) 28.09; 9. Thijs Tague (N) 28.14; 12. Henry Gagnon (H/P) 28.62; 25. Tommy Lynch (N) 32.24; 27. Tyler Chorebanian (N) 32.51

Saturday, Feb. 4 highlights

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket 9, Lynn Classical 1

Lynn Classical: 010 1

Pentucket (6-6-1): 144 9

Goals: Nolan Cole 2, Nolan Gorski 2, Nicholas Kutcher, Macallan Cole, Aaron Wirwicz, Cam Smith, Paolo Orlando

Assists: Smith 3, Alex Lebedev, Cameron Dewar, Wirwicz, Chase Pelletier

Saves: Ben Guertin 5

Girls Ice Hockey

Winthrop 2, Newburyport 1

Newburyport (5-7-1): 1000 1

Winthrop: 1001 2

Goals: Jenna Oliver

Saves: Teagan Wilson

Wrestling

Triton sweeps home quad

Meet Results: Triton 48, Nashoba Tech 12; Triton 54, Wilmington 18; Triton 54, Quabbin 18

Triton records:

113: Sam Imlach 1-0; 120: Alex Sabino 3-0 (2 pins); 126: Boston Record 3-0 (2 pins); 132: Ashton Mace 3-0 (2 pins); 138: Brian Quam 1-0, Lucas Bistany 2-0; 145: Bistany 1-0, Quam 1-0; 160: Anthony Navaroli 3-0 (2 pins); 170: Nolan Merrill 2-0; 182: Douglas Aylward 3-0 (3 pins); 195: Nic Serino 1-0; 220: Ashton Wonson 1-0; HVY: Wonson 1-0

Records: Triton 17-2

