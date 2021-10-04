Friday, Oct. 1 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Ipswich 96, Georgetown 72
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown leaders: Logan Corriveau 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Masconomet 3, Newburyport 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Sophia Messina 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Ava Hartley (7)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (4-6): 121923 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Masconomet: 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynnfield 3, Triton 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Mia Berardino 13, Kendall Liebert 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Leibert 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Molly Kimball 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Madeline Doring (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Berardino 10, Trinity Cole 10, Doring 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lynnfield: 23252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (4-5): 25161616 1
Saturday, Oct. 2 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bay State Invitational
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>in Wrentham (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team Scores: 6. Newburyport
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Newburyport finishers: 15. Bradford Duschene 16:44; 17. TJ Carleo 16:49; 37. Matt Murray 17:18; 39. Sam Walker 17:19; 45. Andy Lasson 17:29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bay State Invitational
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>in Wrentham (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team Scores: 3. Newburyport
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Newburyport finishers: 6. Hailey LaRosa 19:29; 27. Lizzy Boelke 21:29; 34. Annabel Murray 22:37; 35. Bristol Banovic 22:03; 49. Olivia Gustafson 22:44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 2, Pentucket 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: M -- Lily Finocchiaro, Courtnee Pickles; P -- Molly Cahalane
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: M -- Sam Pfeil 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (5-2-1): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (5-2-2): 02 2
