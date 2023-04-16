Thursday, April 13 highlights
Baseball
Triton 9, Salem 0
Triton (9): Piaseczynski lf 1-1-1, Rumph ss 2-3-1, Johnson c 4-1-1, Egan 1b 3-2-2, Bonasera p 4-1-2, Dupuis 3b 3-1-1, Lindhom cf 3-0-0, Penney lf 3-1-2, Fraser 2b 2-0-1. Totals 26-9-11
RBI: Egan 4, Johnson, Bonasera, Dupuis
WP: Bonasera
Salem: 0000000 0
Triton (3-0): 3001320 9
Newburyport 9, Haverhill 5
Newburyport (9): Sullivan ss 3-2-1, Lawton cf 3-1-2, Puleo dh 3-0-2, Stick 2b 3-0-0, Tahnk 1b 4-3-3, Suchecki lf 3-1-1, Devivo lf 1-0-1, Walsh rf 4-1-2, Cowles 3b 3-1-1, Cook c 4-0-2, Forrest p 0-0-0, Johnson p 0-0-0. Totals 31-9-15
RBI: N Cook 2, Puleo 2, Tahnk, Sullivan, Stick, Cowles, Walsh
HR: N Tahnk
WP: Forrest
Newburyport: 0111051 9
Haverhill: 0130010 5
Boys Lacrosse
Lynnfield 17, Amesbury 5
Goals: Max White 3, Brady Cooper 2
Records: Amesbury 1-3
Newburyport 15, Hamilton-Wenham 3
Goals: Eli Sirota 3, Carter Scott 2, Oliver Pons 2, Zach McHugh, Davis Pons, Owen Kreuz, Ryan Philbin, Colin Fuller, Brian Lucey, Duncan Coir, Colby Arel
Assists: McHugh 2, D. Pons 2, O. Pons, Scott, Kreuz, Philbin, Logan Jones
Records: Newburyport 3-2
Friday, April 14 highlights
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket 20, Wilmington 4
Goals: Ben Turpin 5, Joe Turpn 5, Liam Sullivan 4, Nolan Cole 2, Aiden Napolitano, Alex Lamattina, Josh Paige, Mac Cole
Assists: B. Turpin 2, J. Turpin 2, Sullivan 2, Cole, A. Napolitano, Evan Napolitano
Saves: Cam Smith 3, Matt Wirwicz 1
Wilmington: 2101 4
Pentucket (5-0): 4754 20
Bishop Fenwick 6, Triton 5
Goals: Shawn Twomey 3, Cameron McDonald, Michael Taylor
Assists: Seamus Cahill 2, Twomey, Taylor, Braeden McDonald
Saves: Charlie Clare 15
Triton (1-3): 1211 5
Bishop Fenwick: 0105 6
Softball
Pentucket 20, Manchester 0
Pentucket (25): Agocs c 1-2-0, DeAngelo ph 1-0-0, Murphy ss 4-4-3, Mitchell 2b 4-2-2, Pichette 1b 4-2-3, LaCroix 3b 2-2-1, Smith rf 1-0-0, Griffin cf 4-2-3, Hackett dp 3-2-2, Connelly 3b 1-0-0, LeBel p 2-1-0, Calkins ph 1-0-0, Bartholomew lf 1-1-1, Gatchel lf 2-0-0. Totals 30-20-15
RBI: Murphy 4, Pichette 3, Griffin 3, Mitchell 2, Hackett 2, Agocs, LaCroix, Bartholomew
WP: LeBel
Records: Pentucket 4-2
Saturday, April 15 highlights
Baseball
Georgetown 2, Amesbury 0
Georgetown (2): Gilbo cf 3-0-0, Willis 2b 3-0-0, Ruth rf 3-0-0, Lee 1b 3-0-1, Healy pr 0-1-0, Gioia lf 3-1-2, T. Gilmore ss 2-0-1, Thompson 3b 3-0-0, Z. Gilmore p 2-0-0, Ryan ph 1-0-0, Gilstein c 2-0-0. Totals 24-2-4
Amesbury (0): L. Arsenault lf 3-0-0, Scialdone cf 3-0-2, Kimball p 3-0-0, W. Arsenault c 2-0-2, Bartniski 1b 3-0-0, Belisle 3b 3-0-0, Roberts 2b 3-0-0, McNally rf 2-0-0, Fortier ss 2-0-0. Totals 24-0-4
RBI: G Gioia, T. Gilmore
WP: Z. Gilmore (7 IP, 0 ER, 11 K); LP: Kimball (7 IP, 1 ER, 9 K)
Georgetown (4-0): 0000002 2
Amesbury (1-2): 0000000 0
