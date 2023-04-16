Thursday, April 13 highlights

Baseball

Triton 9, Salem 0

Triton (9): Piaseczynski lf 1-1-1, Rumph ss 2-3-1, Johnson c 4-1-1, Egan 1b 3-2-2, Bonasera p 4-1-2, Dupuis 3b 3-1-1, Lindhom cf 3-0-0, Penney lf 3-1-2, Fraser 2b 2-0-1. Totals 26-9-11

RBI: Egan 4, Johnson, Bonasera, Dupuis

WP: Bonasera

Salem: 0000000 0

Triton (3-0): 3001320 9

Newburyport 9, Haverhill 5

Newburyport (9): Sullivan ss 3-2-1, Lawton cf 3-1-2, Puleo dh 3-0-2, Stick 2b 3-0-0, Tahnk 1b 4-3-3, Suchecki lf 3-1-1, Devivo lf 1-0-1, Walsh rf 4-1-2, Cowles 3b 3-1-1, Cook c 4-0-2, Forrest p 0-0-0, Johnson p 0-0-0. Totals 31-9-15

RBI: N Cook 2, Puleo 2, Tahnk, Sullivan, Stick, Cowles, Walsh

HR: N Tahnk

WP: Forrest

Newburyport: 0111051 9

Haverhill: 0130010 5

Boys Lacrosse

Lynnfield 17, Amesbury 5

Goals: Max White 3, Brady Cooper 2

Records: Amesbury 1-3

Newburyport 15, Hamilton-Wenham 3

Goals: Eli Sirota 3, Carter Scott 2, Oliver Pons 2, Zach McHugh, Davis Pons, Owen Kreuz, Ryan Philbin, Colin Fuller, Brian Lucey, Duncan Coir, Colby Arel

Assists: McHugh 2, D. Pons 2, O. Pons, Scott, Kreuz, Philbin, Logan Jones

Records: Newburyport 3-2

Friday, April 14 highlights

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket 20, Wilmington 4

Goals: Ben Turpin 5, Joe Turpn 5, Liam Sullivan 4, Nolan Cole 2, Aiden Napolitano, Alex Lamattina, Josh Paige, Mac Cole

Assists: B. Turpin 2, J. Turpin 2, Sullivan 2, Cole, A. Napolitano, Evan Napolitano

Saves: Cam Smith 3, Matt Wirwicz 1

Wilmington: 2101 4

Pentucket (5-0): 4754 20

Bishop Fenwick 6, Triton 5

Goals: Shawn Twomey 3, Cameron McDonald, Michael Taylor

Assists: Seamus Cahill 2, Twomey, Taylor, Braeden McDonald

Saves: Charlie Clare 15

Triton (1-3): 1211 5

Bishop Fenwick: 0105 6

Softball

Pentucket 20, Manchester 0

Pentucket (25): Agocs c 1-2-0, DeAngelo ph 1-0-0, Murphy ss 4-4-3, Mitchell 2b 4-2-2, Pichette 1b 4-2-3, LaCroix 3b 2-2-1, Smith rf 1-0-0, Griffin cf 4-2-3, Hackett dp 3-2-2, Connelly 3b 1-0-0, LeBel p 2-1-0, Calkins ph 1-0-0, Bartholomew lf 1-1-1, Gatchel lf 2-0-0. Totals 30-20-15

RBI: Murphy 4, Pichette 3, Griffin 3, Mitchell 2, Hackett 2, Agocs, LaCroix, Bartholomew

WP: LeBel

Records: Pentucket 4-2

Saturday, April 15 highlights

Baseball

Georgetown 2, Amesbury 0

Georgetown (2): Gilbo cf 3-0-0, Willis 2b 3-0-0, Ruth rf 3-0-0, Lee 1b 3-0-1, Healy pr 0-1-0, Gioia lf 3-1-2, T. Gilmore ss 2-0-1, Thompson 3b 3-0-0, Z. Gilmore p 2-0-0, Ryan ph 1-0-0, Gilstein c 2-0-0. Totals 24-2-4

Amesbury (0): L. Arsenault lf 3-0-0, Scialdone cf 3-0-2, Kimball p 3-0-0, W. Arsenault c 2-0-2, Bartniski 1b 3-0-0, Belisle 3b 3-0-0, Roberts 2b 3-0-0, McNally rf 2-0-0, Fortier ss 2-0-0. Totals 24-0-4

RBI: G Gioia, T. Gilmore

WP: Z. Gilmore (7 IP, 0 ER, 11 K); LP: Kimball (7 IP, 1 ER, 9 K)

Georgetown (4-0): 0000002 2

Amesbury (1-2): 0000000 0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you