Friday, Sept. 24 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 4, Central Catholic 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: P Reese Gallant 3, Lana Mickelson; CC Rianna Lembo, Hayley Creegan, Brooke Jankowski
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: P Hailey Dwight 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: P Charlene Basque 6; CC Alexis DeMattia 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (5-1): 22 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (3-3): 12 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Marblehead 2, Pentucket 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Ethan Merrill 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (2-4-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Marblehead: 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 3, Methuen 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: N Will Acquaviva, Brady O'Donnell, Max Gagnon; M Yuri Silva
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: N O'Donnell, Henry Acton, Alex Forrest-Hay
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: M Ethan Donahue 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (7-0): 30 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (3-3-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hamilton-Wenham 6, Georgetown 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Alexis Sheehan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Avery Upite
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (4-1-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Hamilton-Wenham (3-1): 42 6
Saturday, Sept. 25 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Ocean State Invitational
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Goddard Park, Warwick R.I.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team Results (30 schools): 2. Newburyport
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Newburyport finishers (field of 221): 17. Sam Walker 17:10; 26. TJ Carleo 17:29; 29 Bradford Duschene 17:33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Ocean State Invitational
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Goddard Park, Warwick R.I.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team Scores (20 schools): 4. Newburyport
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Newburyport finishers: 13. Hailey LaRosa 20:53; 31. Olivia D'Ambrosio 21:52; 33. Lizzy Boelke 21:53
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.