Thursday, Jan. 5 highlights
Girls Basketball
Georgetown 62, Northeast Metro 27
Georgetown (62): Pierson 0-0-0, T. Marcelin 4-1-10, Hughes 0-0-0, A. Ziolkowski 0-0-0, Loewen 0-0-0, Morrison 4-0-11, Mariani 2-0-6, Thompson 0-0-0, C. Ziolkowski 5-1-15, Davies 1-2-5, Upite 1-0-2, Kane 1-0-3, N. Marcelin 2-2-6, McManus 0-0-0, C. Morrison 1-1-4. Totals 21-7-62
3-pointers: C. Ziolkowski 4, Morrison 3, Mariani 2, T. Marcelin, Davies, Kane, C. Morrison
Records: Georgetown 4-2
Newburyport 58, Winthrop 24
Newburyport (58): Anthony 0-2-2, McElhinney 3-2-8, McDonald 3-0-9, Hopwood 0-0-0, Ward 4-0-8, Metsker 0-0-0, Seidel 1-0-2, Pavao 0-0-0, Schwab 1-2-4, Downey 1-0-2, O. Foley 2-0-4, McCormack 0-0-0, E. Foley 8-3-19. Totals 23-9-58
3-pointers: McDonald 3
Winthrop:7548 24
Newburyport (7-0): 17191210 58
Wrestling
Triton 51, Salem 29
Triton winners:
106: Sam Imlach pin 3:08; 120: Alex Sabino pin 1:34; 126: Boston Record forfeit; 132: Ashton Mace forfeit; 138: Lucas Bistany dec. 8-6; 160: Anthony Navaroli pin 2:55; 195: Douglas Aylward pin 3:15; 220: Ashton Wonson pin 1:50; HVY: Tony Sforza pin 4:42
Records: Triton 7-1
Friday, Jan. 6 highlights
Boys Basketball
Georgetown 72, Amesbury 55
Amesbury (55): Missaoiui 5-2-12, Delong 5-5-16, McGarry 2-2-6, Mackie 0-0-0, Dube 3-1-7, Dalton 2-0-4, Cox 4-0-10. Totals 21-10-55
Georgetown (72): Grant Lyon 10-3-23, Walsh 2-2-8, Lasquade 3-0-6, Yones 3-1-7, Andujar 0-0-0, Duggan 4-3-15, Alcantara 1-0-3, Rosario 0-0-0, Davies 2-0-5, Kent 1-0-3, Vargas 1-0-2, Bonia 0-0-0. Totals 27-9-72
3-pointers: G — Duggan 4, Walsh 2, Alcantara, Davies, Kent; A — Cox 2, Delong
Amesbury (2-4):5181616 55
Georgetown (5-1): 23132412 72
Girls Basketball
Georgetown 54, Amesbury 35
Georgetown (54): Pierson 0-0-0, T. Marcelin 3-5-11, Loewen 0-0-0, Morrison 5-4-17, Thompson 0-0-0, C. Ziolkowski 5-3-18, Davies 1-0-2, Upite 0-0-0, N. Marcelin 1-4-6. Totals 15-16-54
Amesbury (35): Levasseur 2-1-5, Bentley 2-1-5, Bolth 1-0-3, Marden 1-1-4, Kimball 5-5-16. Totals 11-8-35
3-pointers: G — C. Ziolkowski 5, Morrison 3; A — Kimball 4, Bolth, Marden
Records: Georgetown 5-2, Amesbury 0-5
Pentucket 56, Lynnfield 42
Pentucket (56): A. Conover 2-0-4, Cloutier 1-2-4, Thompson 1-3-6, S. Bellacqua 1-0-2, K. Conover, Gagnon 1-0-2, DiBurro 3-1-7, Dube 1-0-2, G. Bellacqua 6-7-20, Foley 0-1-1, Wisniewski 0-0-0, Crowe 3-2-8, King 0-0-0, Dancewicz 0-0-0. Totals 19-15-56
3-pointers: G. Bellacqua, Thompson, DiBurro
Lynnfield:77919 42
Pentucket (6-3): 18161012 56
Saturday, Jan. 7 highlights
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport 4, Pentucket 0
Newburyport (2-2-1): 112 4
Pentucket (2-4-1): 000 0
Goals: N — Max Puleo, Will Palermino, Ronan Donovan, Jackson DeVivo
Assists: N — Colby Arel 3, Palermino, DeVivo
Saves: N — Damien Lamb 19; P — Ben Guertin 36
