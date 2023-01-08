Thursday, Jan. 5 highlights

Girls Basketball

Georgetown 62, Northeast Metro 27

Georgetown (62): Pierson 0-0-0, T. Marcelin 4-1-10, Hughes 0-0-0, A. Ziolkowski 0-0-0, Loewen 0-0-0, Morrison 4-0-11, Mariani 2-0-6, Thompson 0-0-0, C. Ziolkowski 5-1-15, Davies 1-2-5, Upite 1-0-2, Kane 1-0-3, N. Marcelin 2-2-6, McManus 0-0-0, C. Morrison 1-1-4. Totals 21-7-62

3-pointers: C. Ziolkowski 4, Morrison 3, Mariani 2, T. Marcelin, Davies, Kane, C. Morrison

Records: Georgetown 4-2

Newburyport 58, Winthrop 24

Newburyport (58): Anthony 0-2-2, McElhinney 3-2-8, McDonald 3-0-9, Hopwood 0-0-0, Ward 4-0-8, Metsker 0-0-0, Seidel 1-0-2, Pavao 0-0-0, Schwab 1-2-4, Downey 1-0-2, O. Foley 2-0-4, McCormack 0-0-0, E. Foley 8-3-19. Totals 23-9-58

3-pointers: McDonald 3

Winthrop:7548 24

Newburyport (7-0): 17191210 58

Wrestling

Triton 51, Salem 29

Triton winners:

106: Sam Imlach pin 3:08; 120: Alex Sabino pin 1:34; 126: Boston Record forfeit; 132: Ashton Mace forfeit; 138: Lucas Bistany dec. 8-6; 160: Anthony Navaroli pin 2:55; 195: Douglas Aylward pin 3:15; 220: Ashton Wonson pin 1:50; HVY: Tony Sforza pin 4:42

Records: Triton 7-1

Friday, Jan. 6 highlights

Boys Basketball

Georgetown 72, Amesbury 55

Amesbury (55): Missaoiui 5-2-12, Delong 5-5-16, McGarry 2-2-6, Mackie 0-0-0, Dube 3-1-7, Dalton 2-0-4, Cox 4-0-10. Totals 21-10-55

Georgetown (72): Grant Lyon 10-3-23, Walsh 2-2-8, Lasquade 3-0-6, Yones 3-1-7, Andujar 0-0-0, Duggan 4-3-15, Alcantara 1-0-3, Rosario 0-0-0, Davies 2-0-5, Kent 1-0-3, Vargas 1-0-2, Bonia 0-0-0. Totals 27-9-72

3-pointers: G — Duggan 4, Walsh 2, Alcantara, Davies, Kent; A — Cox 2, Delong

Amesbury (2-4):5181616 55

Georgetown (5-1): 23132412 72

Girls Basketball

Georgetown 54, Amesbury 35

Georgetown (54): Pierson 0-0-0, T. Marcelin 3-5-11, Loewen 0-0-0, Morrison 5-4-17, Thompson 0-0-0, C. Ziolkowski 5-3-18, Davies 1-0-2, Upite 0-0-0, N. Marcelin 1-4-6. Totals 15-16-54

Amesbury (35): Levasseur 2-1-5, Bentley 2-1-5, Bolth 1-0-3, Marden 1-1-4, Kimball 5-5-16. Totals 11-8-35

3-pointers: G — C. Ziolkowski 5, Morrison 3; A — Kimball 4, Bolth, Marden

Records: Georgetown 5-2, Amesbury 0-5

Pentucket 56, Lynnfield 42

Pentucket (56): A. Conover 2-0-4, Cloutier 1-2-4, Thompson 1-3-6, S. Bellacqua 1-0-2, K. Conover, Gagnon 1-0-2, DiBurro 3-1-7, Dube 1-0-2, G. Bellacqua 6-7-20, Foley 0-1-1, Wisniewski 0-0-0, Crowe 3-2-8, King 0-0-0, Dancewicz 0-0-0. Totals 19-15-56

3-pointers: G. Bellacqua, Thompson, DiBurro

Lynnfield:77919 42

Pentucket (6-3): 18161012 56

Saturday, Jan. 7 highlights

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport 4, Pentucket 0

Newburyport (2-2-1): 112 4

Pentucket (2-4-1): 000 0

Goals: N — Max Puleo, Will Palermino, Ronan Donovan, Jackson DeVivo

Assists: N — Colby Arel 3, Palermino, DeVivo

Saves: N — Damien Lamb 19; P — Ben Guertin 36

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you