Friday, Feb. 10 highlights
Boys Basketball
Georgetown 69, Billerica 56
Georgetown (69): Lyon 8-3-19, Walsh 4-1-12, Lasquade 6-4-16, Yones 3-0-6, Duggan 0-0-0, Andujar 1-0-2, Kent 4-2-14. Totals 26-10-69
3-pointers: Kent 4, Walsh 3
Billerica: 1271720 56
Georgetown (13-3): 13141329 69
Rockport 59, Georgetown 48
Georgetown (48): Andujar 1-0-3, Lasquade 10-3-23, Alcantara 2-0-5, Walsh 3-0-9, Perez 0-0-0, Duggan 1-0-2, Kent 0-0-0, Davies 0-0-0, Yones 2-2-6. Totals 19-5-48
3-pointers: Walsh 3, Andujar, Alcantara
Records: Georgetown 13-4
Pentucket 50, Triton 40
Triton (40): Griffin Dupuis 5-3-13, Max Ciaramitaro 0-0-0, Simon Bissell 0-0-0, Thiago Tameirao 1-0-2, Sam Richards 0-0-0, Ethan Tate 6-1-14, Liam Londergan 1-0-2, Liam Friis 3-0-9, Bryan Doucette 0-0-0. Totals 16-4-40
Pentucket (50): Colby Echolt 0-0-0, Austin Gagnon 2-0-5, Trevor Cloutier 0-0-0, Dylan Scott 1-0-2, Owen Tedeschi 1-1-4, Peter Hart 3-4-10, Matt Pipan 3-3-10, Quinn Vuylsteke 1-0-2, Nic Yassmine 0-1-1, Cole Vuylsteke 5-4-16. Totals 16-13-50
3-pointers: P C. Vuylsteke 2, Gagnon, Tedeschi, Pipan; T Friis 3, Tate
Pentucket (6-11): 1291415 50
Triton (7-10):916411 40
Girls Basketball
Ipswich 54, Amesbury 32
Amesbury (32): Olbrot 0-0-0, Levasseur 1-0-3, Bentley 1-0-2, Bolth 0-0-0, Gerrior 0-0-0, Marden 2-0-5, B. Kimball 0-0-0, Costigan 0-0-0, S. Kimball 8-2-22. Totals 12-2-32
3-pointers: S. Kimball 4, Levasseur, Marden
Records: Amesbury 1-17
Pentucket 59, Triton 22
Triton (22): Renda 2-0-4, D’Andrea 0-0-0, Frary 0-0-0, Lesinski 0-0-0, Martin 0-0-0, Kiricoples 0-0-0, B. Welch 1-0-2, Basile 1-0-3, Liebert 4-4-13, M. Welch 0-0-0, Hatheway 0-0-0. Totals 8-4-22
Pentucket (59): Cacciapuotti 0-0-0, A. Conover 4-0-8, Cloutier 1-0-3, Thompson 2-2-6, S. Bellacqua 1-0-3, K. Conover 0-0-0, Gagnon 1-2-4, DiBurro 1-0-2, Dube 6-3-17, G. Bellacqua 2-1-6, Foley 0-0-0, Wisniewski 0-0-0, Crowe 1-4-6, King 1-0-2, Dancewicz 1-0-2. Totals 21-12-59
3-pointers: P Dube 2, Cloutier, S. Bellacqua, G. Bellacqua; T Basile, Liebert
Triton (3-14):2677 22
Pentucket (14-4): 14181611 59
Girls Skiing
Hamilton-Wenham 0, Newburyport 0
Meet Results: Andover 97, Haverhill/Pentucket 38; Andover 71, Newburyport 64; Newburyport 68, Hamilton-Wenham 67; Masconomet 90, Hamilton-Wenham 45; North Andover 87, Manchester-Essex 48; Manchester-Essex 74, Haverhill/Pentucket 63
Winner and top area placers: 1. Charlotte Hill (Masco) 24.37; 3. Grace Chandler (N) 24.81; 6. Elisabeth DeGrano (N) 26.23; 8. Elizabeth Downs (N) 26.41; 9. Phoebe Whitcomb (N) 26.55; 11. Ashley Gagnon (H/P) 26.74; 12. Emily Miller (H/P) 27.27; 24. Lily Chorebanian (N) 28.60; 35. Marissa Dewey (H) 30.56
Saturday, Feb. 11 highlights
Boys Ice Hockey
Triton 2, Pentucket 0
Pentucket (6-9-0): 000 0
Triton (9-6-2): 101 2
Goals: Tyler Egan, Alex Pasquini
Assists: Jack Lindholm, Pasquini, Alex Monteiro, Mason Colby
Saves: T Wes Rollins 24; P Ben Guertin 31
Girls Ice Hockey
Peabody 1, Newburyport 0
Newburyport (6-8-1): 000 0
Peabody: 010 1
Saves: Teagan Wilson
