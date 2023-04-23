Thursday, April 20 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynnfield 7, Triton 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (6): Piaseczynski rf 3-1-0, Rumph ss 4-0-1, Johnson c 4-2-3, Egan 1b 4-1-2, Bonasera 2b/p 2-1-0, Dupuis p/3b 3-0-1, Lindholm cf 2-0-0, Penney 3b 4-0-1, Lennon lf 3-1-1. Totals 29-6-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Penney 2, Johnson, Egan, Dupuis, Lindholm
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 4-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 6, Rockport 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (6): Gilbo cf 3-0-1, T. Gilmore ss/p 2-0-0, Lee p/dh 3-0-0, Gioia lf 3-0-0, Giguere lf 0-1-0, Ruth rf 4-0-0, Willis 2b/ss 3-2-1, Thompson 3b 1-2-1, Z. Gilmore 1b 2-0-1, Gilstein c 1-1-1, Thibeault 2b 0-0-0. Totals 22-6-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Z. Gilmore 2, Gilbo, Willis, Thompson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Lee (5 IP, 1 ER, 4 K);
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Rockport: 2000000 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (5-1): 0211200 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 10, Malden 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Grady Hagan 3, Chase Linsey 2, Jack Welch 2, Ben Berg, Brady Cooper, Ollie Peters
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Linsey 4, Hagan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Amesbury 3-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 17, Pentucket 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: CC -- Kerri Finneran 4, Abby Yfantopulos 3, Nicolette Licare 3, Kierstyn Zinter 2, Camryn Dolan, Livy Rondeau, Kiara Edmunds, Jackie Tattan; P -- Cat Colvin 2, Sydney Trout, Ashley Gagnon, Ella Palmer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: CC -- Yfantopulos 2, Finneran 2; P -- A. Conover 2, Colvin, Trout
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: CC -- Grace Cashman 5, Anne Cashman 4; P -- Zoe Wegrzyn 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (2-3): 41 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (6-0): 611 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 11, Portsmouth 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Olivia McDonald 3, Reese Bromby 3, Izzy Rosa 2, Lilly Pons 2, Rita Cahalane
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Rosa
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kate Keller 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 5-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Peabody 6, Amesbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (1): Catarius 3-1-0, Celia 3-0-0, Levasseur 3-0-1, DeLisle 3-0-0, Franey 3-0-0, LeBlanc 3-0-1, Donnell 3-0-0, Zagler 1-0-0, Hunt 2-0-0, Bennett 2-0-0. Totals 26-1-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Levasseur
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>LP: Levasseur
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Peabody: 1200201 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (6-1): 0000010 1
Friday, April 21 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 13, Whittier 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Max White 4, Andrew Baker 3, Brady Cooper 2, Chase Linsey 2, Jack Welch
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Cooper, Welch, White
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Amesbury 4-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Essex Tech 19, Triton 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Kayla Harrington 2, Chloe Connors, Delaney Quinn
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Ally Pugh 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Julia Price 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 0-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 3, Triton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (0): Romine 3b 4-0-0, Oldoni cf 4-0-0, Story ss 3-0-0, Colburn c 3-0-1, Harris 1b 2-0-0, Penniman p 3-0-0, M. Johnson rf 1-0-0, Haley lf 2-0-0, A. Johnson 2b 3-0-1. Totals 25-0-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: None
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>LP: Penniman
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Reading: 0020010 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (5-1): 0000000 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 23, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (23): Bickford 3b 3-3-1, Griffin cf 2-2-1, Smith cf 2-2-1, Murphy ss 5-2-2, Mitchell 2b 3-2-1, Calkins dh 1-0-0, Agocs c 3-4-2, LaCroix rf 3-3-2, Hackett 1b 1-1-1, Bartholomew 1b 3-1-1, LeBel p 4-2-2, Connelly lf 1-0-0, Gatchel lf 3-1-0. Totals 34-23-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Bickford 4, Murphy 3, LeBel 3, LaCroix 2, Hacket 2, Griffin, Bartholomew
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>HR: Bickford, Murphy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: LeBel;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 6-2
Saturday, April 22 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 5, North Reading 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (5): Gilbo cf 1-2-0, T. Gilmore ss 3-0-1, Lee dh 2-1-0, Gioia lf 3-0-0, Ruth rf 3-0-1, Willis 2b 3-1-1, Thompson 3b 2-1-1, Z. Gilmore p 2-0-2, Giguere cf 0-0-0, Gilstein c 1-0-0, Ryan 1b 0-0-0. Totals 20-5-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Ruth 2, Z. Gilmore
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Z. Gilmore (7 IP, 0 ER, 3 K);
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (6-1): 2101100 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Reading: 0000010 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 15, Winchester 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Audrey Conover 5, Cat Colvin 3, Sydney Trout 2, Ashley Gagnon 2, Kate Conover 2, Ella Palmer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Trout 3, Palmer, K. Conover
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (3-3): 96 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winchester: 73 10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.