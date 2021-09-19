Ames football

Drew MacDonald and Amesbury had a nice season-opening win Friday night.

Friday, Sept. 17 highlights

Field Hockey

Ipswich 0, Newburyport 0

Saves: Jane Mettling

Ipswich: 00 0

Newburyport (0-3-1): 00 0

Triton 1, Pentucket 0

Goals: Riley Bell

Assists: Maddie Hillick

Saves: Sophie Chapman 6

Pentucket (3-1): 00 0

Triton: 01 1

Golf

Triton 151, Essex Tech 121

Triton leaders: Rick Gardella 30, Connor Houlihan 27, Quinn Fidler 26, Braeden McDonald 24

Records: Triton 5-0

Boys Soccer

Georgetown 7, Notre Dame 0

Goals: Nathan Ashby, AJ Sadler, Peter Scangas, Cam Willis, Wyatt Lankshear, Graham Billington, Mark Rose

Assists: Nick Rapoza, Lankshear, Scangas, Jackson Lasquade, Billington, Alex Nakatsugawa, Stephen Sigurdson

Saves: Kyle Davies 2, Jake Gilstein 2

Notre Dame: 00 0

Georgetown (2-3): 43 7

Girls Volleyball

Newburyport 3, Georgetown 1

Kills: N -- Sophia Messina 10, Lily LeDuc 10

Service points (aces): N -- Ava Hartley (10)

Georgetown: 25252217 1

Newburyport (3-2): 27222525 3

Saturday, Sept. 18 highlights

Girls Soccer

Bishop Fenwick 0, Newburyport 0

Saves: Gabby Loughran 6

Newburyport (3-1-1): 00 0

Bishop Fenwick: 00 0

Girls Volleyball

Ipswich 3, Pentucket 0

Kills: Jillian Sheehy 2

Blocks: Sheehy 1

Assists: Katie Sutton 4

Service points (aces): Nicole Zahornasky (2), Sutton (2)

Digs: Zahornasky 9, Megan Codair 8, Sheehy 7

Pentucket (0-4): 102211 0

Ipswich (5-0): 252525 3

