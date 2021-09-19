Friday, Sept. 17 highlights
Field Hockey
Ipswich 0, Newburyport 0
Saves: Jane Mettling
Ipswich: 00 0
Newburyport (0-3-1): 00 0
Triton 1, Pentucket 0
Goals: Riley Bell
Assists: Maddie Hillick
Saves: Sophie Chapman 6
Pentucket (3-1): 00 0
Triton: 01 1
Golf
Triton 151, Essex Tech 121
Triton leaders: Rick Gardella 30, Connor Houlihan 27, Quinn Fidler 26, Braeden McDonald 24
Records: Triton 5-0
Boys Soccer
Georgetown 7, Notre Dame 0
Goals: Nathan Ashby, AJ Sadler, Peter Scangas, Cam Willis, Wyatt Lankshear, Graham Billington, Mark Rose
Assists: Nick Rapoza, Lankshear, Scangas, Jackson Lasquade, Billington, Alex Nakatsugawa, Stephen Sigurdson
Saves: Kyle Davies 2, Jake Gilstein 2
Notre Dame: 00 0
Georgetown (2-3): 43 7
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport 3, Georgetown 1
Kills: N -- Sophia Messina 10, Lily LeDuc 10
Service points (aces): N -- Ava Hartley (10)
Georgetown: 25252217 1
Newburyport (3-2): 27222525 3
Saturday, Sept. 18 highlights
Girls Soccer
Bishop Fenwick 0, Newburyport 0
Saves: Gabby Loughran 6
Newburyport (3-1-1): 00 0
Bishop Fenwick: 00 0
Girls Volleyball
Ipswich 3, Pentucket 0
Kills: Jillian Sheehy 2
Blocks: Sheehy 1
Assists: Katie Sutton 4
Service points (aces): Nicole Zahornasky (2), Sutton (2)
Digs: Zahornasky 9, Megan Codair 8, Sheehy 7
Pentucket (0-4): 102211 0
Ipswich (5-0): 252525 3
