Friday, Oct. 22 highlights

Field Hockey

Newburyport 4, Hamilton-Wenham 0

Goals: Lily Ragusa 2, Delaney Woekel 2

Hamilton-Wenham: 00 0

Newburyport (4-5-3): 22 4

Pentucket 2, Amesbury 0

Goals: Reese Gallant, Hailey Dwight

Assists: Dwight

Saves: P — Charlene Basque 2; A — Nuala Arsenault 5

Amesbury: 00 0

Pentucket (15-1): 11 2

Girls Soccer

Georgetown 7, Greater Lawrence 0

Goals: Olivia Hiltz 2, Rebecca Doucette, Lauren Bartlett, Kayla Gibbs, Lexi Sheehan, Maggie Jackson

Georgetown (9-4-2): 43 7

Greater Lawrence: 00 0

Saturday, Oct. 23 highlights

Boys Soccer

Triton 2, Whittier 0

Goals: Kaeden Carlson, Josh Monroe

Assists: Nick Hubbard-Brucher

Saves: Will Hight 8

Triton (2-14): 11 2

Whittier: 00 0

Girls Soccer

Triton 3, Whittier 0

Saves: W — Madison Dawkins 9

Whittier (12-4): 00 0

Triton: 12 3

