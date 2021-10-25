Friday, Oct. 22 highlights
Field Hockey
Newburyport 4, Hamilton-Wenham 0
Goals: Lily Ragusa 2, Delaney Woekel 2
Hamilton-Wenham: 00 0
Newburyport (4-5-3): 22 4
Pentucket 2, Amesbury 0
Goals: Reese Gallant, Hailey Dwight
Assists: Dwight
Saves: P — Charlene Basque 2; A — Nuala Arsenault 5
Amesbury: 00 0
Pentucket (15-1): 11 2
Girls Soccer
Georgetown 7, Greater Lawrence 0
Goals: Olivia Hiltz 2, Rebecca Doucette, Lauren Bartlett, Kayla Gibbs, Lexi Sheehan, Maggie Jackson
Georgetown (9-4-2): 43 7
Greater Lawrence: 00 0
Saturday, Oct. 23 highlights
Boys Soccer
Triton 2, Whittier 0
Goals: Kaeden Carlson, Josh Monroe
Assists: Nick Hubbard-Brucher
Saves: Will Hight 8
Triton (2-14): 11 2
Whittier: 00 0
Girls Soccer
Triton 3, Whittier 0
Saves: W — Madison Dawkins 9
Whittier (12-4): 00 0
Triton: 12 3
