Friday, Sept. 30 highlights
Field Hockey
Pentucket 1, Methuen 0
Goals: Haley Dwight
Assists: Cat Colvin
Saves: P — Zoey Wegryzn 4; M — Alex Tardugno 25
Pentucket (5-3-1): 01 1
Methuen (5-5): 00 0
Georgetown 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1
Goals: Caitlyn Collins, Ella Tucker
Assists: Gianna Gaeta 2
Hamilton-Wenham (2-5-1): 10 1
Georgetown (4-5-1): 11 2
Girls Soccer
Newburyport 6, Amesbury 0
Goals: Aoife Tykulsky 2, Izzy Rosa, Deirdre McElhinney, Alexis Greenblott, Macy Kane
Assists: Brela Pavao, McElhinney, Phoebe Whitcomb
Saves: N — Gabby Loughran 2, Alexandra Sullivan 0, Chloe Raby 0
Newburyport (9-1): 33 6
Amesbury: 00 0
Saturday, Oct. 1 highlights
Boys Soccer
Newburyport 5, Methuen 0
Goals: Caelan Twichell 3, James Forrest-Hay, Adam Bovee
Assists: Henry Acton, Grady Conly 2, Sean Gasbarro, Twichell
Methuen: 00 0
Newburyport (10-0): 32 5
