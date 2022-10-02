Friday, Sept. 30 highlights

Field Hockey

Pentucket 1, Methuen 0

Goals: Haley Dwight

Assists: Cat Colvin

Saves: P — Zoey Wegryzn 4; M — Alex Tardugno 25

Pentucket (5-3-1): 01 1

Methuen (5-5): 00 0

Georgetown 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1

Goals: Caitlyn Collins, Ella Tucker

Assists: Gianna Gaeta 2

Hamilton-Wenham (2-5-1): 10 1

Georgetown (4-5-1): 11 2

Girls Soccer

Newburyport 6, Amesbury 0

Goals: Aoife Tykulsky 2, Izzy Rosa, Deirdre McElhinney, Alexis Greenblott, Macy Kane

Assists: Brela Pavao, McElhinney, Phoebe Whitcomb

Saves: N — Gabby Loughran 2, Alexandra Sullivan 0, Chloe Raby 0

Newburyport (9-1): 33 6

Amesbury: 00 0

Saturday, Oct. 1 highlights

Boys Soccer

Newburyport 5, Methuen 0

Goals: Caelan Twichell 3, James Forrest-Hay, Adam Bovee

Assists: Henry Acton, Grady Conly 2, Sean Gasbarro, Twichell

Methuen: 00 0

Newburyport (10-0): 32 5

