Baseball
Hamilton-Wenham 8, Pentucket 6
Pentucket (6): Kamuda 3-1-3, Ventola 4-0-0, Kutcher 4-2-1, Robertson 3-0-0, Meisner 3-0-2, Bartholomew 4-1-1, Martin 4-0-0, Woodsum 4-0-0, Pergola 0-0-0, Powers 4-0-2. Totals 33-6-9
RBI: Kutcher, Meisner
LP: Woodsum
Records: Pentucket 3-13
Amesbury 4, Triton 1
Amesbury (4): Roberts 3b 3-0-0, Scialdone cf 2-1-1, W. Arsenault c 4-0-1, Kimball p 4-0-0, L. Arsenault rf 1-1-0, Belisle dh 3-0-0, Celia lf 3-0-1, Bartniski 1b 4-1-1, Fortier ss 3-1-2. Totals 27-4-6
Triton (1): Rumph 3-0-0, Piaseczynski 2-0-0, Dupuis 3-0-1, Egan 3-0-1, Johnson 2-1-1, Lindholm 3-0-0, Penney 3-0-0, Bonasera 3-0-0, Lennon 3-0-1. Totals 25-1-4
RBI: A — W. Arsenault, Fortier; T — None
WP: Kimabll (7 IP, 0 ER, 13 K); LP: Dupuis
Amesbury (7-8): 0020020 4
Triton (11-6): 0000100 1
Ipswich 7, Newburyport 3
Newburyport (3): Sullivan ss 4-2-2, Stick 2b 3-1-1, Puleo dh 3-0-1, Tahnk 1b 3-0-2, Walsh rf 3-0-0, Devivo cf 2-0-0, Cowles 3b 2-0-0, Forrest lf 2-0-0, Cook c 3-0-0, Suchecki lf 1-0-0, Lawton cf 1-0-0. Totals 27-3-6
RBI: Tahnk 2, Walsh
LP: Luekens
Records: Newburyport 11-6
Boys Lacrosse
Amesbury 16, Mystic Valley 0
Goals: Ben Berg 3, Andrew Baker 2, Max White 2, Van DiLorenzo 2, Brady Cooper, Kyle Flaherty, Jamie Grey, Grady Hagan, Chase Linsey, Jack Welch, Burke Hartman
Assists: White 2, Baker, Cooper, Linsey, Welch
Records: Amesbury 7-9
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown 12, St. Mary’s 4
Goals: Mary Surette 5, Molly Giguere 5, Lyla Schneider, Kelsey Clancey
Assists: Schneider 2, Surette, Giguere, Sam McClure
Records: Georgetown 8-9
Softball
St. Mary’s 11, Newburyport 7
Newburyport (7): Morrissey cf 4-1-1, Bolcome rf 3-1-0, Meleedy p 2-3-1, Keefe ss 3-1-1, Habib c 4-1-2, LaVallee 2b 4-0-1, Dowell lf 3-0-0, McLeod 3b 3-0-0, Puleo 1b 2-0-1. Totals 28-7-7
RBI: Habib 2, Meleedy, Dowell
LP: Meleedy
St. Mary’s: 0114050 11
Newburyport (10-6): 3020200 7
Pentucket 15, Hamilton-Wenham 1
Pentucket (15): Bickford 3b 3-3-1, Murphy ss 5-3-4, Griffin cf 4-1-0, Pichette 1b 2-1-0, Mitchell 2b 4-3-3, Hackett dp 4-1-2, Bartholomew lf 3-0-0, Connelly lf 1-0-0, LaCroix rf 3-2-2, Agocs c 3-1-0. Totals 32-15-12
RBI: Murphy 6, Mitchell 3, Bickford, Hackett, LaCroix
HR: Murphy
WP: LeBel (11 Ks)
Records: Pentucket 12-5
Triton 19, Rockport 3
Triton (19): Romine 3b 3-2-3, McManus 3b 2-2-0, Oldoni cf 4-3-4, Story ss 4-1-1, Colburn c 5-3-3, Harris 1b 1-0-0, Giusto 1b 3-1-1, Penniman rf 5-2-1, M. Johnson p 5-3-1, Haley lf 3-1-1, Turner lf/3b 1-0-0, A. Johnson 2b 3-1-0. Totals 39-19-15
RBI: Colburn 3, Oldoni 3, Romine 2, Story 2, McManus, Guisto, M. Johnson
WP: M. Johnson
Triton (16-1): 1412110 19
Rockport (2-15): 100011 3
Friday, May 19 highlights
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport 16, Lynnfield 6
Goals: Jack Hadden 3, Owen Kreuz 3, Oliver Pons 3, Colin Fuller 2, Davis Pons 2, Duncan Coir, Zach McHugh, Eli Sirota
Assists: McHugh 4, Kreuz 3, Ryan Philbin 2, Coir, Sirota
Records: Newburyport 12-5
Softball
Newburyport 14, Ipswich 1
Newburyport (14): Morrissey cf 3-3-3, Bolcome rf 3-3-2, Meleedy p 3-3-3, Keefe ss 3-2-2, Habib c 4-0-2, LaVallee 2b 3-0-1, Dowell lf 3-0-0, Devivo dp 3-0-1, Puleo 3b 3-1-1. Totals 28-14-15
RBI: Meleedy 5, Keefe 4, Habib 2, LaVallee 2, Bolcome
WP: Meleedy
Newburyport (11-6): 43430 14
Ipswich: 00001 1
Amesbury 13, Hamilton-Wenham 1
Amesbury (13): Catarius 4-2-3, DeLisle 4-3-2, Levasseur 4-4-1, LeBlanc 4-2-1, Donnell 4-0-2, Franey 4-0-0, Bennett 4-0-0, Costigan 2-1-0, Hunt 3-1-1, Metcalf 2-0-0. Totals 35-13-10
RBI: Donnell 4, DeLisle 2, Levasseur, LeBlanc
HR: Levasseur
WP: Levasseur
Hamilton-Wenham: 10000 1
Amesbury (12-4): 31234 13
Boys Tennis
Newburyport 5, Amesbury 0
Newburyport winners:
Singles: 1. Andrew Long (6-0, 6-1); 2. Caden Eiserman (6-0, 6-2); 3. Alex Lambert (6-0, 6-0)
Doubles: 1. Spencer Colwell/Brindley Fisher (6-0, 6-1); 2. Braeden Curran/Jonas Kinney (6-2, 6-0)
Records: Newburyport 6-6
Saturday, May 20 highlights
Baseball
Lynnfield 7, Pentucket 6
Pentucket (6): Kamuda 3-1-1, Ventola 3-1-2, Kutcher 2-1-0, Robertson 0-0-0, T. Cloutier 3-0-0, Meisner 3-1-1, Bartholomew 2-0-1, Irvine 2-0-1, Woodsum 1-0-0, Pergola 0-0-0, M. Cloutier 3-0-0, Powers 4-2-2. Totals 26-6-8
RBI: Kamuda 2, Ventola 2, Meisner 2
LP: Pergola
Records: Pentucket 3-14
Amesbury 6, Rockport 2
Amesbury (6): Roberts 3b 3-1-1, Scialdone cf 3-1-1, W. Arsenault c 4-1-0, Kimball lf 3-0-0, L. Arsenault rf 2-0-1, Belisle dh 1-0-1, Dube 2b 3-0-0, Bartniski 1b 1-2-0, Fortier ss 3-0-1. Totals 23-6-5
RBI: Scialdone, Fortier
WP: DiCarlo
Amesbury (8-8): 40002 6
Rockport: 10100 2
