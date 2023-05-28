Thursday, May 25 highlights

Baseball

Masconomet 12, Amesbury 4

Amesbury (4): Roberts 3b 4-0-0, Scialdone cf 4-0-0, W. Arsenault c 3-0-1, Kimball lf 2-1-1, L. Arsenault rf 2-1-1, Belisle dh 3-0-2, Bartniski 1b 2-2-0, Fortier ss 2-0-0, Dube 2b 2-0-1, McNally ph 0-0-0, Parisella ph 1-0-0. Totals 25-4-6

RBI: Belisle 3, Dube

LP: DiCarlo

Masconomet: 2104032 12

Amesbury (9-9): 0103000 4

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown 18, Malden Catholic 11

Goals: Molly Giguere 9, Mary Surette 6, Sam McClure 2, Ella Thompson

Assists: Surette 3, Giguere 2, McClure

Saves: Hannah Stevens 6

Records: Georgetown 10-9

Softball

Pentucket 6, Saugus 1

Pentucket (6): Higgins lf 1-0-0, Bartholomew lf 3-1-2, Bickford 3b 4-0-1, Murphy ss 4-0-0, Mitchell 2b 4-2-2, Pichette 1b 3-1-1, Griffin cf 3-2-1, Hackett dp 3-0-2, LaCroix rf 3-0-1, Agocs c 3-0-1. Totals 31-6-11

RBI: Hackett 2, LaCroix 2, Mitchell, Griffin

WP: LeBel

Records: Pentucket 15-5

Friday, May 26 highlights

Boys Lacrosse

Triton 11, Ipswich 6

Goals: Thomas Cahill 3, JP Trojan 3, Seamus Cahill 2, Shawn Twomey 2, Michael Taylor

Assists: S. Cahill 4, Taylor 2, T. Cahill, Ryan Burzynski

Saves: Charlie Clare 17

Ipswich: 3111 6

Triton (9-8): 3251 11

Girls Lacrosse

Bishop Fenwick 11, Georgetown 8

Goals: Molly Giguere 5, Mary Surette, Lexi Sheehan

Assists: Giguere, Surette

Saves: Hannah Stevens 2, Katie Davies 2

Records: Georgetown 10-10

Softball

Reading 19, Triton 13

Triton (13): Romine 3b 3-2-1, Andrews p 2-0-1, Oldoni cf 5-1-1, Story ss 4-1-0, Colburn c 4-1-2, M. Johnson p/lf 4-1-1, Penniman rf 5-3-4, Harris 1b 4-0-3, Haley lf/3b 4-0-1, A. Johnson 2b 3-1-1. Totals 38-13-15

RBI: Penniman 4, Harris 3, Andrews 2, Oldoni 2, Colburn, Haley

HR: Oldoni

LP: Andrews

Triton (16-4): 2225200 13

Reading: 2634400 19

Amesbury 1, North Andover 0

North Andover (0): Mangiameli cf 3-0-1, Lynch rf 3-0-1, Roche c 1-0-0, Gaffny p 3-0-0, Mancuso 1b 3-0-0, Rondeau 2b 3-0-0, Bernard 3b 3-0-2, Kowalski dp 2-0-0, Iglesias lf 1-0-0, Crosby 1-0-0, Oliveto 2-0-1, Remis 1-0-0. Totals 26-0-5

Amesbury (1): Catarius 4-0-1, Celia 4-0-0, Levasseur 3-0-0, DeLisle 3-1-1, LeBlanc 3-0-1, Donnell 3-0-1, Franey 3-0-0, Costigan 3-0-0, Metcalf 3-0-0. Totals 29-1-4

RBI: A — LeBlanc

WP: Levasseur (7 IP, 0 ER, 19 K); LP: Gaffny

Amesbury: 0001000 1

North Andover: 0000000 0

Saturday, May 27 highlights

Pentucket 5, Blue Hills 1

Pentucket (5): Kamuda 4-1-2, Robertson 4-1-3, T. Cloutier 3-0-1, Meisner 4-0-2, Bartholomew 4-1-1, Irvine 3-1-1, Woodsum 4-0-0, Pergola 3-0-0, Powers 4-1-2. Totals 33-5-12

RBI: Robertson 2, Meisner, Irvine

WP: Kamuda

Records: Pentucket 5-14

Wilmington 5, Pentucket 4

Pentucket (4): Kamuda 4-0-1, Ventola 2-1-0, Kutcher 4-1-3, Robertson 2-0-0, Meisner 4-1-1, Bartholomew 3-0-0, Martin 1-0-0, Irvine 2-0-1, Woodsum 2-0-0, Pergola 0-0-0, Stewart 0-0-0, Powers 4-1-1. Totals 28-4-7

RBI: Irvine 2, Ventola,

LP: Pergola

Records: Pentucket 5-15

