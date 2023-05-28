Thursday, May 25 highlights
Baseball
Masconomet 12, Amesbury 4
Amesbury (4): Roberts 3b 4-0-0, Scialdone cf 4-0-0, W. Arsenault c 3-0-1, Kimball lf 2-1-1, L. Arsenault rf 2-1-1, Belisle dh 3-0-2, Bartniski 1b 2-2-0, Fortier ss 2-0-0, Dube 2b 2-0-1, McNally ph 0-0-0, Parisella ph 1-0-0. Totals 25-4-6
RBI: Belisle 3, Dube
LP: DiCarlo
Masconomet: 2104032 12
Amesbury (9-9): 0103000 4
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown 18, Malden Catholic 11
Goals: Molly Giguere 9, Mary Surette 6, Sam McClure 2, Ella Thompson
Assists: Surette 3, Giguere 2, McClure
Saves: Hannah Stevens 6
Records: Georgetown 10-9
Softball
Pentucket 6, Saugus 1
Pentucket (6): Higgins lf 1-0-0, Bartholomew lf 3-1-2, Bickford 3b 4-0-1, Murphy ss 4-0-0, Mitchell 2b 4-2-2, Pichette 1b 3-1-1, Griffin cf 3-2-1, Hackett dp 3-0-2, LaCroix rf 3-0-1, Agocs c 3-0-1. Totals 31-6-11
RBI: Hackett 2, LaCroix 2, Mitchell, Griffin
WP: LeBel
Records: Pentucket 15-5
Friday, May 26 highlights
Boys Lacrosse
Triton 11, Ipswich 6
Goals: Thomas Cahill 3, JP Trojan 3, Seamus Cahill 2, Shawn Twomey 2, Michael Taylor
Assists: S. Cahill 4, Taylor 2, T. Cahill, Ryan Burzynski
Saves: Charlie Clare 17
Ipswich: 3111 6
Triton (9-8): 3251 11
Girls Lacrosse
Bishop Fenwick 11, Georgetown 8
Goals: Molly Giguere 5, Mary Surette, Lexi Sheehan
Assists: Giguere, Surette
Saves: Hannah Stevens 2, Katie Davies 2
Records: Georgetown 10-10
Softball
Reading 19, Triton 13
Triton (13): Romine 3b 3-2-1, Andrews p 2-0-1, Oldoni cf 5-1-1, Story ss 4-1-0, Colburn c 4-1-2, M. Johnson p/lf 4-1-1, Penniman rf 5-3-4, Harris 1b 4-0-3, Haley lf/3b 4-0-1, A. Johnson 2b 3-1-1. Totals 38-13-15
RBI: Penniman 4, Harris 3, Andrews 2, Oldoni 2, Colburn, Haley
HR: Oldoni
LP: Andrews
Triton (16-4): 2225200 13
Reading: 2634400 19
Amesbury 1, North Andover 0
North Andover (0): Mangiameli cf 3-0-1, Lynch rf 3-0-1, Roche c 1-0-0, Gaffny p 3-0-0, Mancuso 1b 3-0-0, Rondeau 2b 3-0-0, Bernard 3b 3-0-2, Kowalski dp 2-0-0, Iglesias lf 1-0-0, Crosby 1-0-0, Oliveto 2-0-1, Remis 1-0-0. Totals 26-0-5
Amesbury (1): Catarius 4-0-1, Celia 4-0-0, Levasseur 3-0-0, DeLisle 3-1-1, LeBlanc 3-0-1, Donnell 3-0-1, Franey 3-0-0, Costigan 3-0-0, Metcalf 3-0-0. Totals 29-1-4
RBI: A — LeBlanc
WP: Levasseur (7 IP, 0 ER, 19 K); LP: Gaffny
Amesbury: 0001000 1
North Andover: 0000000 0
Saturday, May 27 highlights
Pentucket 5, Blue Hills 1
Pentucket (5): Kamuda 4-1-2, Robertson 4-1-3, T. Cloutier 3-0-1, Meisner 4-0-2, Bartholomew 4-1-1, Irvine 3-1-1, Woodsum 4-0-0, Pergola 3-0-0, Powers 4-1-2. Totals 33-5-12
RBI: Robertson 2, Meisner, Irvine
WP: Kamuda
Records: Pentucket 5-14
Wilmington 5, Pentucket 4
Pentucket (4): Kamuda 4-0-1, Ventola 2-1-0, Kutcher 4-1-3, Robertson 2-0-0, Meisner 4-1-1, Bartholomew 3-0-0, Martin 1-0-0, Irvine 2-0-1, Woodsum 2-0-0, Pergola 0-0-0, Stewart 0-0-0, Powers 4-1-1. Totals 28-4-7
RBI: Irvine 2, Ventola,
LP: Pergola
Records: Pentucket 5-15
