No matter the sport, speed kills.
The Newburyport baseball team had this lesson reaffirmed on Thursday when in the top of the seventh inning, Connor Stick found himself on second base with only one out. Senior Owen Tahnk then came up to the plate, and blasted a towering shot that sent the Bishop Fenwick right fielder back on his horse. He was able to track down the deep flyball near the fence, but as soon as he caught it Stick tagged up and took off.
Showcasing his wheels, the junior rounded third and tried to make it home, and somehow beat the relay to complete the rare two-base tag-up. Stick’s heroics put Newburyport ahead, 4-3, and Tahnk shut the door on the mound in the bottom of the seventh to give the Clippers their first win of the season.
Tahnk, a Harvard commit, tossed three clean innings of relief to get the win, and also went 1-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBI. The Clippers (1-1) also got hits from Jack Sullivan, Steve Lawton, Stick, Ben Cook and Parker Cowles in the victory.
Keefe crushes HR to lead Clippers
The Newburyport softball team also picked up its first win of the season on Thursday.
Leading the charge was junior shortstop Emma Keefe, who went 4-for-4 with four runs scored, a home run and four RBI to lead the Clippers to a 15-7 victory over Lynnfield. Freshman Ella Puleo also drove in four runs while going 2-for-3 at the dish, and junior captain Grace Habib went 2-for-4 and drove in a run as well.
Keira Dowell looked good in the circle in picking up the win for the Clippers (1-1), and the sophomore also helped herself at the plate by going 1-for-4 and driving in a pair of runs.
Opening blowout for Amesbury baseball
After winning the CAL Baker title and earning the No. 1 overall seed in the Division 4 state tournament a year ago, the Amesbury baseball team appears reloaded for another strong spring.
On Thursday, the Red Hawks opened their 2023 campaign with a convincing, 11-0, victory over Whittier that lasted six innings. Senior ace Trevor Kimball allowed just one hit and struck out eight over his five innings of work, while also going 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and a pair of RBI.
Drew Scialdone went 3-for-5 with three RBI, Luke Arsenault went 2-for-5 and drove in a pair of runs and Tyler Bartniski went 2-for-4 with two RBI as well.
Amesbury softball still elite
If you were hoping for a “rebuilding year” for Amesbury softball following a Division 4 state title, the graduation of four Daily News All-Stars and the retiring of legendary coach Jacquie Waters, well, then you should probably stop reading.
Through two games this spring, the Red Hawks have outscored teams 34-3.
In Thursday’s 16-0 win over Manchester-Essex, Izzy Levasseur went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBI, and she also struck out 14 over five innings of work in the circle. Lauren Celia went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, Rose Franey went 2-for-4 and freshman Charlotte Costigan went 2-for-3.
Hitting clinic for Royals
In its two wins early on this spring season, the Georgetown softball team has put up a combined 24 runs.
The bats were certainly hot during Friday’s 15-1 win over Ipswich, as Elizabeth Barbarick went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBI. That’s now an incredible three home runs in just three games for the eighth-grader, who hit two in a loss to Amesbury earlier in the week.
Freshman pitcher Madelyn Grant struck out eight to pick up the win for the Royals (2-1) while also going 3-for-3 at the dish with three RBI. Ava Ruggerio went 3-for-3, Ava Fair went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Tayla Mariani went 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs.
Triton baseball opens with W
It’s been a pretty smooth transition from the basketball court to the baseball diamond so far for Griffin Dupuis.
After a standout hoops season this winter, the Triton senior opened the spring by tossing a complete game on the mound in a 6-3 win over Ipswich on Thursday. Dupuis struck out seven while allowing just two earned runs, and he also went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.
Sophomore Nick Bonasera went 2-for-3 at the dish with a pair of RBI for the Vikings, and Tyler Egan went 2-for-4 while scoring a run and driving one in.
Royals on the board!
The Georgetown girls lacrosse team picked up its first win of the season on Friday.
Led by three goals each from Melania Molis and Molly Giguere, the Royals earned a solid 10-8 victory at home over visiting Essex Tech. Lexi Sheahan, Kelsey Clancey, Sam McClure and Mary Surette also scored for the Royals (1-1), and Hannah Stevens made six saves in net.
Gilmore stays undefeated
That’s now two starts and two wins on the mound for Georgetown’s Zach Gilmore to start the season.
On Saturday, the junior struck out seven over five innings of work to help the Royals beat Whittier, 5-2. Jake Gilbo (1-for-4, RBI) and Jason Gioia (1-for-2, RBI) paced the offense for the still-undefeated Royals (3-0), and Hayden Ruth went 1-for-1 with two runs scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.