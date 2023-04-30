The offense had been in a mini-slump for the Amesbury baseball team, having scored only one run over its past two games.
But the Redhawks found the bats again on Saturday.
Trevor Kimball pitched four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, and also went 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBI to lead Amesbury to a 13-6 win over Rockport. The Redhawks belted out 12 hits in the win, with four players having at least two RBI or more.
Drew Scialdone kept crushing the ball going 3-for-5 with two RBI, which helped Amesbury (2-6) build a 9-0 lead after the second inning. Will Arsenault went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a pair of RBI, and Tyler Bartniski went 1-for-2 while driving in a pair of runs.
Amesbury lacrosse gets 1st-ever CAL win!
The Amesbury boys lacrosse program is improving at a great pace.
In its third year as a varsity team, the Redhawks achieved a big milestone on Friday, beating Hamilton-Wenham, 8-7, to earn its first ever win over a CAL opponent. Max White led the way with five goals, Andrew Baker, Brady Cooper and Grady Hagan each scored and Ben Richard made 10 saves in net.
Amesbury (5-4) is now over .500 again in what is quickly becoming the program’s best ever season, and came in at No. 38 in the first release of the MIAA Division 4 statewide power rankings.
Ace Gilmore keeps tossing gems
It’s becoming pretty automatic for the Georgetown baseball team whenever it’s Zach Gilmore’s turn to pitch.
On Saturday, the senior lefty tossed yet another gem this spring, throwing a complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Gilmore is now a perfect 5-0 this year for the red-hot Royals (8-1), having allowed just two earned runs over 31.0 innings pitched with 38 strikeouts.
He also went 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI, helping Georgetown build a 2-0 lead after the first inning that turned out to be plenty of run support. Cam Willis went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Hayden Ruth went 2-for-3 and both Jason Gioia and Jake Gilstein also had hits.
Barbarick, Grant each blast HRs
The Georgetown softball team hung in there against a supremely-talented Triton team on Friday, but bounced back in a big way on Saturday.
Led by home runs each from Elizabeth Barbarick — the eighth-graders fifth of the season — and Madelyn Grant, the Royals rolled past Hamilton-Wenahm, 15-5. Barbarick went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI, and Grant, a freshman, went 2-for-3 with two RBI and also struck out 10 while picking up the win in the circle.
Elswhere for the Royals (5-3), Talya Mariani went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a pair of RBI, Zoey Halmen went 2-for-3 with two RBI and Ava Fair and Ava Ruggeiro also had hits.
Clippers race past Rockport
Keira Dowell struck out eight over five scoreless innings, and the Newburyport softball team crushed 13 hits to cruise past Rockport on Friday, 12-0.
Emma Keefe went 3-for-4 with four RBI for the Clippers (5-4), and Nieve Morrissey had a great day going 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI. Elsewhere, Emily Meleedy went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs, Cassidy Bolcome went 1-for-2 with a bases-clearing triple and Lea Quintiliani scored twice and went 2-for-3.
