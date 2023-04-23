The early favorite to take home the title of “Area Ace” would have to be Georgetown’s Zach Gilmore.
On Saturday, the lefty earned his fourth straight win to start the spring a perfect 4-0. Gilmore took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before the bid was broken up, but still finished a complete-game, one-hitter to lead the Royals to a 5-1 win over North Rading. The lone run was ultimately unearned, and at the plate he also went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
For the season over his four starts, Gilmore has allowed just two earned runs over 24.0 IP with 27 strikeouts.
Hayden Ruth went 1-for-3 with a pair of RBI during Saturday’s win, and Elijah Ryan was also credited for some “tremendous” defense at first base by coach Phil Desilets. Plus, more importantly with the victory, the Royals improved to a solid 6-1 on the young season.
Amesbury lacrosse on fire!
The Amesbury boys lacrosse team is in the middle of the first three-game winning streak in program history.
After beating Haverhill last Monday, the Redhawks kept it rolling with a 10-5 win over Malden on Thursday and a 13-6 victory over Whittier on Friday. In this just its third year as a standalone varsity program, Amesbury (4-3) is above .500 for the first time ever and will look to earn the program’s first four-game winning streak Monday at North Reading (4 p.m.).
Grady Hagan led the way in Thursday’s win over Malden with three goals, and Chase Linsey had a memorable day with two goals and four assists. Then on Friday, it was Max White scoring four times to pace the offense past the Wildcats, with Andrew Baker right behind with three goals.
Conover adds 5 more
After scoring her 100th career goal last week, Pentucket’s Audrey Conover built on that total in a big way on Saturday.
The senior St. Michael’s commit found the back of the net five times against Winchester on the road, leading the Panthers to a 15-10 win. Cat Colvin scored three times in the victory, Sydney Trout had two goals and three assists and both Ashley Gagnon and Kate Conover each scored twice as well.
Pentucket (3-3) will travel to play Hamilton-Wenham on Monday (5:30 p.m.).
Bickford, Murphy launch HRs
The Pentucket softball team kept its high-powered offense rolling on Friday with a 23-0 win over Lawrence.
Highlighting the day were a pair of home runs, with sophomores Jocelyn Bickford and Kayla Murphy each leaving the ballpark for the Panthers (6-2). Bickford finished the day 1-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBI, and Murphy went 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and three RBI.
Fellow sophomore Molly LeBel had another terrific day both in the circle and at the plate. She helped herself by going 2-for-4 with three RBI, but didn’t need too much assistance after allowing just one hit with 12 strikeouts.
Pentucket has now won its last four games by a combined score of 86-4.
