The Triton baseball team left no doubt early on Saturday.
Added by a massive 12-run first inning, the Vikings cruised to a five-inning, 16-6 win over Pentucket. Senior Dylan Watson got the start and the win on the mound, tossing 3.2 innings with four strikeouts, and he also went 1-for-3 at the plate for Triton (6-5).
Catcher Andrew Johnson went 1-for-2 with three RBI, and Nick Dupuis, Jack Lindholm and Zach Godfrey each had at least two hits and two RBI.
Viking payback
After getting swept by the same Pentucket team just a few days prior, Triton girls tennis got some revenge with a 3-2 win on Friday.
The Vikings got victories at second and third singles from Riley Bell (6-4, 6-4) and Neila Jones (6-1, 6-2), respectively, and won the match overall at second doubles with the team of Maddy Doring and Sophie Chapman winning 6-2, 6-0.
Pentucket’s Leah Parris and Kate Gerish won a marathon match at first doubles, 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.
Forrest tosses one-hit gem
The breakout season for Charlie Forrest on the mound continued Saturday.
The junior tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout with only one walk and three strikeouts to lead Newburyport to a 10-0 win over North Reading. He’s now 5-1 on the spring with a 2.08 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched.
The Clippers (10-3) pounded out 12 hits behind Forrest. Jack Fehlner went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Connor Stick went 2-for-3, Brady Ford went 2-for-4 with a run scored and catcher Tyler Cowles also went 2-for-4.
Bolcome bashing
One of the better hitters in the area is Newburyport eighth-grader Cassidy Bolcome
On Friday, she went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI to help the red-hot Clippers earn a 12-0 win over Georgetown. As just a middle schooler, she is hitting .405 (15-for-37) on the spring with 11 runs scored and 16 RBI.
Sophomore Emily Meleedy continued her torrid season at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBI, and she also tossed the complete game shutout with nine strikeouts. Nieve Morrissey went 1-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBI for the Clippers (6-6), who are now winners of four straight.
Vikings back on track
After a pair of setbacks to two strong CAL team, Triton boys lacrosse got back on track with a 12-8 win over Hamilton-Wenham on Friday.
Jared Leonard led the Vikings (7-4) with four goals and three assists, JP Trojan had four goals and Thomas Cahill added three goals and two assists. Kyle Bouley, Brady Young, Kenny Madill and Dylan Slimak also all had strong games defensively in front of goalie Griffin Houlian, who had eight saves.
It was also a good way for the Vikings to spend Senior Night.
The program celebrated its four seniors in Leonard, Bouley, Madill and Dylan Angelopolus.
LeBel surpasses 100 Ks
Pentucket softball has certainly found a pitcher in Molly LeBel.
The freshman has come in this spring and been rock solid, and on Friday she allowed just one run with 14 strikeouts in an 11-1 win over Ipswich. She now has an area-high 107 strikeouts on the season.
Senior Emma Lopata paced the offense going 3-for-3 with three runs scored, three RBI and a home run. Freshman Kayla Murphy went 2-for-4, and Sydney Pichette went 1-for-3 with two RBI in the win for Pentucket (5-6).
Pons powers Port
The Newburyport girls lacrosse team looked good in non-league action on Saturday.
Sophomore Lilly Pons led the way with five goals and two assists, and Izzy Rosa assisted on six goals to help the Clippers beat Norwell, 14-5. Rita Cahalane and Anna Affolter each had three goals apiece, and freshman Reese Bromby had a goal and an assist for the Clippers (10-1).
