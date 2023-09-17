Last year, the Newburyport boys soccer team didn’t experience a whole bunch of losing.
As in, none at all.
The road to a perfect 23-0-0 season and the Division 3 state championship of course had its share of thrilling moments, but never saw the program drop a match. So how would the 2023 Clippers fair after — potentially — losing a game this fall? The answer came rather quickly, and it was a positive one.
Newburyport dropped a 2-0 decision to a strong Lynnfield team last week, then fell on the road at Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday, 2-1. But over the weekend, the Clippers faced a Division 1 opponent in Central Catholic and bounced back in a nice way, earning a 3-1 victory.
It was a scoreless game at halftime, but Connor Spinney scored twice and Grady Smith added a tally to lead the Clippers (3-2) to the win. Sean Gasbarro had two assists, Nolan Smith helped on the third goal Henry Walker was credited for having a strong game defensively.
TRITON GIRLS SOCCER DOWNS ROCKPORT
They’re young, but the Triton girls soccer team is improving game after game.
On Thursday, the Vikings broke through with a comfortable 5-2 win over Rockport, one where head coach Erik Prussman said: “They girls just continue to keep finding their rhythm.”
Both Anna Romano and Ava Mullen scored twice for the Vikings, and Sophia Lesinski had the other goal.
MIGHTY MALBURG!
The Amesbury girls soccer team is already showing its improvement from a year ago. The Redhawks improved to 1-1-1 on the young season after a 1-1 tie against Essex Tech on Thursday.
Olivia Malburg scored the goal, assisted by Bayleigh Shanahan and Cali Catarius.
PALERMINO POWER!
It was a massive win for the Newburyport golf team on Thursday, which took down a CAL-leading North Reading team, 158-136. Will Palermino had an excellent day on the links for the Clippers (5-1) with 34 stableford points, with teammates Davis Pons (28) and Mason Childs (25) not too far behind.
TRITON GOLF EDGES OUT IPSWICH
A win is a win, and the Triton golf team got exactly that after squeaking past Ipswich on Thursday, 108-102. The Vikings were led by Mason Colby with 24 stableford points, Vincent Magee with 21, Colin Fidler with 20 and Greg Muse with 19.
