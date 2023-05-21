The St. Mary’s softball team is well known throughout the state.
Perennially a top program in Massachusetts, the Spartans were the No. 1 team in Division 3 a year ago before making a run to the state semifinals. Flash forward to this spring, and once again — in the latest release of the MIAA rankings on Friday — the Spartans had overtaken Triton for the No. 1 overall spot in Div. 3.
But three times, Newburyport had them on the ropes.
During Thursday’s game at Pioneer Park, the Clippers led 3-0 after the first inning, 5-2 after the third, and 7-6 heading into the top of the sixth. But St. Mary’s showed its talent and resolve, scoring five runs in the top of the sixth to come back one final time and earn an 11-7 victory.
Still, despite the setback, Newburyport should feel good about hanging with one of the best teams in the state.
And the Clippers (11-6) wasted no time responding, beating Ipswich in five innings on Friday, 14-1. Both Nieve Morrissey and Emily Meleedy went 3-for-3 with three runs scored while Meleedy had five RBI, and Emma Keefe added a 2-for-3 day with four runs driven in.
Newburyport came in at No. 13 in the latest rankings, which did not include Friday’s win.
Kimball brilliant, Amesbury back at .500
The Amesbury baseball team knows that whenever Trevor Kimball is on the hill, they have a chance.
Which was exactly the case on Thursday, when the senior captain tossed an absolute gem to lead the Red Hawks to a massive 4-1 win over Triton. The lefty went the distance on the mound with no earned runs while scattering only three hits, striking out 13 to only two walks.
Aiden Fortier had a pair of hits for Amesbury, and Drew Scialdone kept up his impressive average with a 1-for-2 day. Griffin Dupuis, Tyler Egan and Andrew Johnson had Triton’s (11-6) only three hits.
The Red Hawks (8-8) — who started the season 1-6 — then moved back to .500 overall on the spring with a 6-2, rain-shortened five inning victory over Rockport on Saturday. Scialdone and Fortier each had a hit and an RBI, and Luke Arsenault was 1-for-2.
Clippers boys tennis sweeps Amesbury
The crosstown rivalry on the tennis courts went in Newburyport’s favor this year.
The Clipper boys swept Amesbury, 5-0, on Friday, getting singles wins from Andrew Long at first (6-0, 6-1), Caden Eiserman at second (6-0, 6-2) and Alex Lambert at third (6-0, 6-0). Newburyport (6-8) also got doubles victories from its first team of Spencer Colwell and Brindley Fisher (6-0, 6-1), as well as its second team of Braeden Curran and Jonas Kinney (6-2, 6-0).
Murphy blasts grand slam, Pentucket rolls
It appears as though the words “Kayla Murphy” and “home runs” are becoming synonomous.
On Thursday, the sophomore cranked her team-leading sixth home run of the season, a grand slam, to power the Pentucket softball team to a comfortable 15-1 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Murphy would finish the day 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, two doubles and six RBI.
The Panthers (12-5) also got a big day from senior captain Nikki Mitchell, who went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI. Izzy Hackett added a 2-for-4 performance, Mel LaCroix went 2-for-3 and sophomore pitcher Molly LeBel struck out 11.
Pair of Royal 5s!
It’s now two wins in a row for the Georgetown girls lacrosse team as the playoffs draw ever closer.
During Thursday’s hard-fought 12-4 win over St. Mary’s, captains Mary Surette and Molly Giguere led the way offensively with five goals each. Lyla Schneider had a goal and two assists for the Royals (8-9), Kelsey Clancey had the final goal, and Sam McClure had an assist while also winning eight draw controls.
Nayla Anderson, Melania Molis and Abby Stauss were also credited with playing some strong defense.
Newburyport boys lax finding offense
Goal-scoring has been the main issue for the Newburyport boys lacrosse team this spring, but not over the past two games.
The Clippers appear to have found their groove offensively, beating Lynnfield 16-6 on Friday to have now scored a combined 33 goals over their last eight quarters of lacrosse. A trio of Clippers (12-5) led Friday’s onslaught on the net, as Jack Hadden, Owen Kreuz and Oliver Pons each had three goals.
Kreuz added three assists, Colin Fuller and Davis Pons scored twice and Zach McHugh had a goal and four assists.
