The Triton wrestling team is heading into its postseason meets on a high note.
Over the weekend, the Vikings ended their regular season by sweeping a home quad-meet over some solid competition. The Vikings beat Nashoba Tech, 48-12, then took out Wilmington and Quabbin by identical 54-18 scores. So as it stands, the Vikings head into next week’s Division 3 North Sectional having won the CAL while finishing with a 17-2 record.
The star of the meet was senior Ashton Mace, who went an impressive 3-0 on the day with two pins at 132. Junior superstar Douglas Aylward went 3-0 with three pins at 182, Alex Sabino went 3-0 with two pins at 120, Boston Record went 3-0 with two pins at 126, Lucas Bistany went 3-0 between 138 and 145 and Anthony Navaroli went 3-0 with two pins at 160.
Clippers push unbeatan Winthrop to brink
The Newburyport girls hockey team has continuously shown this winter that they can skate with the top competition in the state.
It was the case when the Clippers hung with No. 1-ranked St. Mary’s a couple of weeks ago, and played itself out again on Saturday. Facing undefeated and No. 4-ranked Winthop, the Clippers fought incredibly hard and pushed the game to overtime before falling, 2-1.
Jenna Oliver scored an unassisted goal for Newburyport (5-7-1), and senior goalie Teagan Wilson again deliverd a gem in net.
Pair of Double-Doubles
The Georgetown boys basketball team had a couple of standout performances in Friday’s 72-50 win over Amesbury.
Junior Jackson Lasquade finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, and sophomore Marcos Yones was right behind with 19 points and 10 boards. The Royals (11-3) were playing without senior star Grant Lyon, but found a way to still win comfortably. Besides the two double-doubles, both Cory Walsh and Jalen Andujar chipped in 11 points for the Royals.
Robert Dalton had a team-high 12 points for Amesbury, while Nick Marden added 9.
Clippers crack top-5
In the latest MIAA power rankings that were released on Friday morning, the Newburyport girls basketball team came in at No. 5 in Division 2.
The Clippers then helped their case to move up even further that night after beating rival Triton, 56-34. Emma Foley led the Clippers (14-1) with 18 points, Deirdre McElhinney finished with 12 and Makenna Ward added 7.
For the Vikings (3-13), Kendall Liebert led the way with 14 points while Olivia Kiricoples chipped in 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.