Thursday, March 3 highlights

Boys Basketball

Amesbury 65, South Hadley 43

Division 4 First Round Amesbury (65): Keliher 6-1-16, Heidt 3-3-10, Kokinacis 2-2-7, Hallinan 1-3-5, Daileanes 1-0-2, Collins 0-0-0, Gjikopulli 2-0-4, Welch 6-2-15, Harring 0-0-0, Kimball 0-0-0, Lapointe 0-0-0, O’Neill 0-0-0, Marden 2-3-7. Totals 23-14-65

3-pointers: Keliher 3, Heidt, Kokinacis

Amesbury (13-8): 16 15 21 13 — 65

South Hadley: 11 12 8 12 — 43

Boys Ice Hockey

Ashland 4, Amesbury 3

Division 4 First Round Goals: Joey Duggan, Bryson Vater, Matt Venturi

Assists: Ben Richard, Jack Venturi, Brady Burnham, M. Venturi

Saves: Tre Marcotte 38

Friday, March 4 highlights

Boys Basketball

Georgetown 63, Clinton 52

Division 4 First Round Georgetown (63): Lien 12-2-27, Lyon 10-0-20, J. Lucido 4-0-10, Torgerson 1-0-3, Walsh 1-0-3, Davies 0-0-0, Alcantara 0-0-0, C. Lucido 0-0-0, Giguere 0-0-0. Totals 28-2-63

3-pointers: J. Lucido 2, Lien, Torgerson, Walsh

Clinton (16-6): 9 13 13 17 — 52

Georgetown (15-6): 17 20 19 7 — 63

Girls Basketball

Amesbury 66, Cape Cod Tech 40

Division 4 Round of 32 Amesbury (66): M. Hallinan 1-4-6, Catarius 0-1-1, DeLong 3-0-6, A. Hallinan 13-6-33, Levasseur 1-1-3, Dollas 0-2-2, Bolth 0-0-0, Redford 5-0-12, Marden 0-1-1, Kimball 1-0-2, Gerrier 0-0-0. Totals 24-15-66

3-pointers: Redford 2, A. Hallinan

Cape Cod Tech (10-12): 4 14 10 12 — 40

Amesbury (17-4): 16 14 17 19 — 66

Pentucket 64, Ursaline Academy 41

Division 2 Round of 32 Pentucket (64): A. Conover 2-2-6, Cloutier 0-0-0, Thompson 5-3-15, DiBurro 2-2-6, Dube 4-4-15, Bellacqua 3-1-7, Mickelson 4-1-9, King 0-0-0, Lopata 3-0-6. Totals 23-13-64

3-pointers: Dube 3, Thompson 2

Ursaline Academy (10-10): 7 12 10 12 — 41

Pentucket (18-4): 15 16 16 17 — 64

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport 3, Wilmington 0

Division 2 Round of 32 Wilmington (6-14-1): 0 0 0 — 0

Newburyport (12-6-2): 1 1 1 — 3

Goals: Jon Groth 2, Camden Tinkham

Assists: Caden Eisermann 2, Zach McHugh, Braeden Curran, Kane Brennan

Saves: N — Jamie Brooks 9; W — Liam Crowley 36

Saturday, March 5 highlights

Boys Ice Hockey

North Reading 3, Triton 1

Division 3 Round of 32 Goals: Andrew Johnson

Assists: Tyler Egan, Alex Montiero

