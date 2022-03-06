Thursday, March 3 highlights
Boys Basketball
Amesbury 65, South Hadley 43
Division 4 First Round Amesbury (65): Keliher 6-1-16, Heidt 3-3-10, Kokinacis 2-2-7, Hallinan 1-3-5, Daileanes 1-0-2, Collins 0-0-0, Gjikopulli 2-0-4, Welch 6-2-15, Harring 0-0-0, Kimball 0-0-0, Lapointe 0-0-0, O’Neill 0-0-0, Marden 2-3-7. Totals 23-14-65
3-pointers: Keliher 3, Heidt, Kokinacis
Amesbury (13-8): 16 15 21 13 — 65
South Hadley: 11 12 8 12 — 43
Boys Ice Hockey
Ashland 4, Amesbury 3
Division 4 First Round Goals: Joey Duggan, Bryson Vater, Matt Venturi
Assists: Ben Richard, Jack Venturi, Brady Burnham, M. Venturi
Saves: Tre Marcotte 38
Friday, March 4 highlights
Boys Basketball
Georgetown 63, Clinton 52
Division 4 First Round Georgetown (63): Lien 12-2-27, Lyon 10-0-20, J. Lucido 4-0-10, Torgerson 1-0-3, Walsh 1-0-3, Davies 0-0-0, Alcantara 0-0-0, C. Lucido 0-0-0, Giguere 0-0-0. Totals 28-2-63
3-pointers: J. Lucido 2, Lien, Torgerson, Walsh
Clinton (16-6): 9 13 13 17 — 52
Georgetown (15-6): 17 20 19 7 — 63
Girls Basketball
Amesbury 66, Cape Cod Tech 40
Division 4 Round of 32 Amesbury (66): M. Hallinan 1-4-6, Catarius 0-1-1, DeLong 3-0-6, A. Hallinan 13-6-33, Levasseur 1-1-3, Dollas 0-2-2, Bolth 0-0-0, Redford 5-0-12, Marden 0-1-1, Kimball 1-0-2, Gerrier 0-0-0. Totals 24-15-66
3-pointers: Redford 2, A. Hallinan
Cape Cod Tech (10-12): 4 14 10 12 — 40
Amesbury (17-4): 16 14 17 19 — 66
Pentucket 64, Ursaline Academy 41
Division 2 Round of 32 Pentucket (64): A. Conover 2-2-6, Cloutier 0-0-0, Thompson 5-3-15, DiBurro 2-2-6, Dube 4-4-15, Bellacqua 3-1-7, Mickelson 4-1-9, King 0-0-0, Lopata 3-0-6. Totals 23-13-64
3-pointers: Dube 3, Thompson 2
Ursaline Academy (10-10): 7 12 10 12 — 41
Pentucket (18-4): 15 16 16 17 — 64
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport 3, Wilmington 0
Division 2 Round of 32 Wilmington (6-14-1): 0 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (12-6-2): 1 1 1 — 3
Goals: Jon Groth 2, Camden Tinkham
Assists: Caden Eisermann 2, Zach McHugh, Braeden Curran, Kane Brennan
Saves: N — Jamie Brooks 9; W — Liam Crowley 36
Saturday, March 5 highlights
Boys Ice Hockey
North Reading 3, Triton 1
Division 3 Round of 32 Goals: Andrew Johnson
Assists: Tyler Egan, Alex Montiero
